A'ja Wilson reveals the reason behind her absence from CBA negotiations during All-Star weekend

A'ja Wilson has arrived in Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities. However, the Las Vegas Aces star was unable to attend Thursday's in-person meeting between the league and the player's union concerning the collective baragaining agreement (CBA).According to Wilson, there was a simple reason behind her absence. She revealed this reason at a media availability on Friday.&quot;My flight got in a little later,&quot; Wilson told reporters. &quot;But I heard that it was a good turnout. Great turnout, actually.&quot;Wilson is referring to the sizable presence of WNBA players who showed up in Indianapolis to support the Women's National Basketball Player's Association (WNBPA) as they pushed for better salaries and benefits at the CBA talks.The three-time reigning WNBA MVP went on to share her emotional reaction to this show of support from the players.&quot;When you can get 40 players there to represent what we want and what we need to demand, it really warms my heart,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;It shows a message to the league that we're here to stay, we mean business...and we're going to keep going until we get what is right.&quot;Though the players' contingent made their presence felt, some of them later expressed disappointment with the outcome of the meeting with the league. According to ESPN's Michael Voepel, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart called Thursday's meeting a &quot;wasted opportunity.&quot;The WNBA and WNBPA have until October to agree on a new CBA. If this fails to materialize, a lockout could take place, potentially making an impact on the league's expansion plans for the 2026 season.A'ja Wilson shares fun moments with Bam Adebayo on All-Star Friday in IndianapolisMeanwhile, Wilson was most certainly present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for All-Star Friday.In a clip posted by the WNBA on X, the Aces star is seen taking a video of the Friday night crowd through a custom-made sneaker. As she does so, her boyfriend Bam Adebayo is recording her as well.Wilson and Adebayo were on hand to watch the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest just one night before the reigning MVP competes for Team Caitlin Clark at the 2025 All-Star Game.