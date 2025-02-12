A'ja Wilson's former $90,000 teammate makes feelings known on getting 'traded' to Caitlin Clark-led Fever 

A'ja Wilson's former teammate, Sydney Colson, is getting persuaded by fans claiming she got 'traded' to Caitlin Clark's Fever this summer. Some fans online believe that wasn't the case. Amid the Aces losing multiple players from their championship core, there have been doubts regarding what exactly happened with Colson.

She was expected to return to the Aces, but that won't be the case. Instead, Colson's joining Wilson's rivals, Clark, next season. After seeing multiple posts saying she was traded, Colson took to X on Tuesday and joked about the situation, saying:

"Y’all sayin I got traded so much that I’m starting to believe it"

For those unaware, Colson joined the Fever in free agency on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent. She was intrigued to join the team after getting the opportunity to reunite with some of the players she knew and with the team's direction surrounding Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

The Fever also signed DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, significantly adding depth and playoff experience. Colson would be among the locker room leaders. She also could have more playing time available compared to the Aces.

Caitlin Clark pushed for Indiana Fever to acquire A'ja Wilson's former teammate Sydney Colson

Caitlin Clark has already become a key figure in the Fever organization after leading them to the playoffs for the first time in eight years. She's seemingly got the unsaid star rights on the team. The front office will likely weigh Clark's opinion on who they should sign and trade for in the offseason.

It seemed to be in effect amid the Fever's pursuit of A'ja Wilson's former teammate, Sydney Colson. According to Fever reporter Tony East, Clark was instrumental in pushing for Colson's signing.

"The Indiana Fever really wanted Colson. Caitlin Clark specifically hoped Colson could join the squad," East wrote.

"The team has a plan for Colson on the hardwood and believes that she will fit in well as the backup point guard behind Clark. Finding the right role was important to Colson in free agency, and she should have more usage in Indiana than she did with Las Vegas," he added.

Sydney Colson directly replaces Erica Wheeler on the Indiana Fever roster. Wheeler was Caitlin Clark's backup at the point guard position last year. Colson is an upgrade over Wheeler because of her championship experience. She was also a cheaper alternative, as Wheeler made $222.1k last year.

