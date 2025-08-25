  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson’s friend argues Aliyah Boston has been cast aside by Indiana in favor of Caitlin Clark

A’ja Wilson’s friend argues Aliyah Boston has been cast aside by Indiana in favor of Caitlin Clark

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 25, 2025 02:19 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game Two - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game Two - Source: Getty

Even when Caitlin Clark isn't seeing action on the hardcourt, her name gets brought up in viral posts on social media. This past weekend, CC was mentioned by the controversial friend of the reigning WNBA MVP.

Ad

On Saturday, A'ja Wilson's buddy Michael "Deloris" McManus offered his opinion on Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston. In McManus' opinion, Clark's arrival in Indiana has not benefitted the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

"I do think it's time to have a convo about Aliyah seeing herself outside of Indiana," McManus tweeted. "I don't feel like she's valued as an elite big in the W by the coach and franchise."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Michael &quot;Deloris&quot; McManus, a friend of A&#039;ja Wilson, believes that Caitlin Clark&#039;s teammate Aliyah Boston isn&#039;t being valued properly. Credit: McManus/x
Michael "Deloris" McManus, a friend of A'ja Wilson, believes that Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston isn't being valued properly. Credit: McManus/x

In another Tweet, McManus added that the Fever organization "ignored" Boston when Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, leading the two players to struggle establishing a "connection" on the court at first.

Ad
McManus also claims that the Fever organization cast aside Boston after finding out that Clark would be entering last year&#039;s draft. Credit: McManus/x
McManus also claims that the Fever organization cast aside Boston after finding out that Clark would be entering last year's draft. Credit: McManus/x

It should be noted, though, that Boston's numbers in her first season with CC hardly differed from her stats as a rookie. The former USC Gamecock went from 14.5 ppg on 57.8% shooting from the field in 31.2 minutes of play to 14.0 ppg on 52.9% FG shooting in 30.9 minutes of action.

Ad

Now in her third season, Boston has earned a third consecutive All-Star selection. From a statistical and accomplishments standpoint, then, the argument that the Fever have cast aside Boston doesn't hold much weight.

"This might be my favorite one yet": Aliyah Boston signs poster showing her and Caitlin Clark posing in tandem

Though Clark has missed several games this season, she has remained a fixture on the bench, cheering her teammates on and reacting to plays on the court.

Ad

Earlier this month, a fan brought a poster showing Clark and Boston posing in tandem. The Fever organization posted a clip of Boston signing this fan's poster while making an appreciative comment.

"This might be my favortie one yet," Boston said in the clip.

The much-awaited reunion of CC and AB on the court might actually materialize in time for the playoffs, as Clark was seen participating in warmups and non-contact drills ahead of the Fever's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications