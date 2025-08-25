A’ja Wilson’s friend argues Aliyah Boston has been cast aside by Indiana in favor of Caitlin Clark

Even when Caitlin Clark isn't seeing action on the hardcourt, her name gets brought up in viral posts on social media. This past weekend, CC was mentioned by the controversial friend of the reigning WNBA MVP.On Saturday, A'ja Wilson's buddy Michael &quot;Deloris&quot; McManus offered his opinion on Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston. In McManus' opinion, Clark's arrival in Indiana has not benefitted the 2023 Rookie of the Year.&quot;I do think it's time to have a convo about Aliyah seeing herself outside of Indiana,&quot; McManus tweeted. &quot;I don't feel like she's valued as an elite big in the W by the coach and franchise.&quot;Michael &quot;Deloris&quot; McManus, a friend of A'ja Wilson, believes that Caitlin Clark's teammate Aliyah Boston isn't being valued properly. Credit: McManus/xIn another Tweet, McManus added that the Fever organization &quot;ignored&quot; Boston when Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, leading the two players to struggle establishing a &quot;connection&quot; on the court at first.McManus also claims that the Fever organization cast aside Boston after finding out that Clark would be entering last year's draft. Credit: McManus/xIt should be noted, though, that Boston's numbers in her first season with CC hardly differed from her stats as a rookie. The former USC Gamecock went from 14.5 ppg on 57.8% shooting from the field in 31.2 minutes of play to 14.0 ppg on 52.9% FG shooting in 30.9 minutes of action.Now in her third season, Boston has earned a third consecutive All-Star selection. From a statistical and accomplishments standpoint, then, the argument that the Fever have cast aside Boston doesn't hold much weight.&quot;This might be my favorite one yet&quot;: Aliyah Boston signs poster showing her and Caitlin Clark posing in tandemThough Clark has missed several games this season, she has remained a fixture on the bench, cheering her teammates on and reacting to plays on the court.Earlier this month, a fan brought a poster showing Clark and Boston posing in tandem. The Fever organization posted a clip of Boston signing this fan's poster while making an appreciative comment.&quot;This might be my favortie one yet,&quot; Boston said in the clip.The much-awaited reunion of CC and AB on the court might actually materialize in time for the playoffs, as Clark was seen participating in warmups and non-contact drills ahead of the Fever's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.