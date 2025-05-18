A'ja Wilson's friend fears Aliyah Boston's career turning into being Caitlin Clark's "black bodyguard" after major scuffle

Aliyah Boston kept a frustrated Angel Reese from going after her teammate Caitlin Clark during Saturday's game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. Following a hard foul by Clark that the referees upgraded to a flagrant foul 1, Reese tried to confront her rival before Boston stepped in. Reese and Boston received technical fouls for their roles in the dustup.

After the game, one of A’ja Wilson’s friends wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the controversial incident:

“I genuinely hope Aliyah’s career doesn’t turn into being Caitlin black bodyguard.

“This is murky.

“It was a basketball play but hard nonetheless.

“I hope this helps.

Clark calmly walked away from the scene as Reese heatedly tried to go after her. Boston, the player closest to the two, prevented what might have been a confrontation between the two rivals. The Fever star acted on her responsibility to keep the situation from escalating.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese said after the game that it was a "basketball play." Things might have been different if not for Aliyah Boston's timely intervention.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark lead Fever to dominant win over Angel Reese’s Sky

The Indiana Fever opened their 2025 campaign with a 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Caitlin Clark led the team with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-high four blocks. Clark accomplished his third career triple-double, the fastest player in WNBA history to hit that number. Aliyah Boston contributed 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The Fever defense kept the Sky from getting any rhythm. After leading 45-32 at halftime, Indiana drubbed Chicago 48-26 in the second half. Angel Reese finished the game with 12 points, 17 rebounds and five turnovers.

Reese hit one of two flagrant foul free throws to cut the Fever’s lead to 56-43. Courtney Vandersloot scored a layup in the following possession to inch the Sky closer to the home team. Indiana responded with a 9-0 blast to snuff out its visitors' attempt to turn the game around.

The second half showed an even more dominant Fever. Caitlin Clark efficiently ran the offense and played a key role in disrupting the Sky. Aliyah Boston anchored the defense that gave up only 26 points in the last two quarters.

