A'ja Wilson's friend gives brutal reality check to Angel Reese's fans for outrage on Candace Parker's comments: "What Sky fans do to Kamilla"

A'ja Wilson's friend, Deloris, slammed Angel Reese's fan base for their criticism of Candace Parker. The WNBA legend has been under scrutiny lately for saying Reese belongs in the "C-tier" of players in the league. Parker's argument was based on the Sky superstar's comparisons to more accomplished players, suggesting that Reese isn't on that level "for now."

Here's what Parker said on the "Good Follow" podcast on July 22:

"They asked me my opinion on player tiers, and my thing is, if you bring something to the argument, bring something else. Can she get to player A, or player S, or whatever? Yes, she can. Right now, I don't know if she's alongside those players. And you're measuring her against players that have been in the league for years."

Parker's take wasn't out of reach, considering Reese has seen ups and downs in her young career like any other player. However, the All-Star forward's fan base took exception to Parker's take, resulting in the former champion facing severe heat.

On Tuesday, Reese may have poured gasoline on fire with her cryptic comment, saying:

"clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point"

Amid the chaos on WNBA Twitter surrounding this controversy, Wilson's friend, Deloris, dropped her two cents on the issue.

"What yall believe Candace is doing to Angel, is what Sky fans do to Kamilla every game. Pot and kettle"

Deloris' tweet on Parker facing backlash from Reese's fans

Deloris referred to the incessant criticism Kamilla Cardoso faces in favor of Angel Reese. Many Sky fans have blamed Cardoso for Reese and the Sky's shortcomings. Some even believe that Cardoso isn't on her frontcourt partner's level despite being significantly talented and skilled.

Deloris compared Candace Parker's comments on Reese to the Sky fans who have often critiqued Cardoso's game.

A'ja Wilson's friend doubles down on bashing Angel Reese's fan base for anti-Candace Parker stance

A'ja Wilson's friend, Deloris, posted multiple tweets regarding Angel Reese's fan base's takedown of Candace Parker. Deloris hit out at them with a second tweet after comparing the situation to Sky fans' criticism of Kamilla Cardoso. Here's what she said:

"So y'all are saying “Candace shouldn't have a basketball take” because the person she spoke to faces unnecessary criticism from racists… And you feel justified in telling her to stfu because you believe that there is no possible way she should have a different belief than you?"

Deloris's comment against Reese's fans

Angel Reese has allegedly faced hate stemming from racism. Many of her fans have stood firmly behind her during this stretch. Deloris believes the fans have mixed that with Candace Parker's criticism, which is merely a "basketball take."

