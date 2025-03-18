A'ja Wilson's friend Michael McManus posts cryptic IG message amid social media outrage

A'ja Wilson is one of the best players in the WNBA, but she has also receied a lot of attention for her activities off the court, including her friendship with Michael McManus. McManus is a dancer and artist who is active on social media. His friendship with the Las Vegas Aces star center goes back a few years, but the two have become the subject of ire among WNBA fans.

McManus, known as "Deloris" on social media, is a controversial figure based on his posts. He was accused of cyberbullying black women, including WNBA players, receiving backlash from fans who called him out on his posts. Aces fans were also confused why Wilson continues to stand by him despite what he has said.

In the latest chapter of this story, McManus posted a mysterious message on his Instagram Story on Monday. He has a history of posting cryptic messages on his social media pages, leaving people wondering what exactly he could be talking about. His latest story could be communicating a desire for spontaneity.

McManus' latest story has fans guessing (image credit: instagram/maliquemcmanus)

McManus' latest post said nothing about Wilson, but the two have been associated together throughout the controversy surrounding him and his treatment of black women and athletes online. Despite receiving hate for how he talked about WNBA players online, McManus received support from Wilson, as the two were seen together earlier this week.

Michael McManus and A'ja Wilson faced criticism when they met up to promote Wilson's sneaker

A'ja Wilson has been busy this offseason, choosing not to play in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled league put together by fellow WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, to promote her first signature shoe. At a promotional event on Monday, Wilson met up with Michael McManus.

Their friendship was brought into question due to McManus' activities online, but Wilson has stood by him. She expressed her displeasure with the situation via her Threads account, saying that she felt it has been blown out of proportion.

"Imma say this and then I’m out cause my lil yea yea said don’t comment on stupidity ( I can’t help it 😂) buttttt if I strongly disliked someone or something soooooo bad I wouldn’t spend a pinch of time engaging in it but that’s just me and I understand we are alllll different 🤭😂 Okie dokie I’m done lolol be blessed yall 💖," Wilson wrote on Monday.

Wilson has fans asking for an explanation why she is sticking with McManus. After his latest cryptic social media post, many are wondering what will happen next and if Wilson is going to be involved as the situation continues.

