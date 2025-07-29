  • home icon
  • A'ja Wilson's friend mocks Flau'jae Johnson with StudBudz-Dave Portnoy parallel after blowback over her sit-down with Shannon Sharpe

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:05 GMT
A
A'ja Wilson's friend mocks Flau'jae Johnson with StudBudz-Dave Portnoy parallel after blowback over her sit-down with Shannon Sharpe (Credits: IMAGN)

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, took a jab at LSU star Flau'jae Johnson on Tuesday following her interview with Shannon Sharpe. He compared her sit-down with Sharpe to the StudBudz inviting Dave Portnoy to their livestream, as both moves garnered heavy blowback.

Drawing parallels between the two scenarios, McManus shared his honest thoughts on the matter through a post on X.

"Wasn’t y'all just calling Courtney a sellout for considering streaming with Dave P, but y'all don’t see how some would see FJ as a sellout for sitting down with Shannon Dangerously Racist white man 🤝 predatory self-hating black man," McManus tweeted.
Continuing to speak on the subject, Wilson's friend explained how both Johnson and Williams "clung to the opportunity" to increase their popularity and generate revenue.

"In both cases Both athletes clung to the opportunity because of their desire to be more popular and increase revenue," he continued.
Michael McManus responds to Flau'jae Johnson's claims on X (formerly Twitter)

His comparison of the two athletes comes after Johnson went on Club Shay and refuted A'ja Wilson's claims of her being able to go up against an NBA player. McManus believed her comments were hypocritical and similar to Williams's inviting Dave Portnoy to her live stream despite his history of trashing Angel Reese.

The Minnesota Lynx guard invited the Barstool Sports founder to the Stud Budz stream after the All-Star weekend and doubled down on the decision despite heavy backlash from fans.

"All I know is imma show love to the people who show love to me. So if he's showing love, then it is what it is—we're going to have a conversation," Williams said. "I'm my own person and I make my own judgment of people. So imma have a conversation with bro."
Flau'jae Johnson refutes A'ja Wilson’s bold claim of being able to beat an NBA player

A'ja Wilson claimed she could beat Knicks star Josh Hart in a one-on-one game during an appearance on the "Roomates Show" in November. This remark was recalled by Shannon Sharpe on his podcast and was refuted by LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who claimed it wasn't physically possible.

"I just don’t … it’s not physically possible,” Johnson said. “You know what I’m saying? Like, I could barely grab rim—you’re talking about over the backboard. But, like, no NBA player … no."

This remark from Johnson earned her severe backlash from WNBA fans who weren't pleased by the player's lack of support for the reigning MVP.

