A'ja Wilson's friend pinpoints Caitlin Clark mistake in bold prediction after controversial loss

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have shown positives and negatives to start the season. Fans have been critical of the Fever's guard's start to her second season.

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, also known as Deloris for his controversial takes on the WNBA, shared his latest thoughts on the future of the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark on Saturday, following their 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty.

"Indiana doesn't win a title if Caitlin tries to be Iowa Caitlin .... The end," Deloris tweeted.

DELORIS NO SPACE FOR H8 JORDAN @@wheelsfelloff_ Indiana doesn’t win a title if Caitlin tries to be Iowa Caitlin …. The end

In the loss to the New York Liberty. Clark rebounded from an uncharacteristically poor performance against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday to post another double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Three other Fever players finished with double-digit scoring, but it's clear that Indiana hasn't found its way with its new cast this season. The arrival of DeWanna Bonner may be the biggest indicator, as the league's third-best scorer in WNBA history finished with just two points on Saturday despite playing 23 minutes.

Clark has been a volume shooter and a great passer since her time at Iowa, but despite reaching the national championship game two years in a row in college, Iowa fell both times to teams that were overall better and didn't rely on one star.

McManus' take may hold some weight as Indiana may have to change their offensive approach if they hope to win their first championship since 2012.

McManus blames Clark's star power as the reason for Aliyah Boston's development going unnoticed

McManus didn't stop on Saturday with criticizing Caitlin Clark's role in the Indiana Fever's offensive scheme. He also blamed the star's spotlight for the reason why teammate Aliyah Boston has flown under the radar.

McManus responded to a tweet praising Boston's improvement in her third season in the WNBA:

"Doesn't really feel like a leap given how good she's been her entire pro career. People just hyper focus on Caitlin"

DELORIS NO SPACE FOR H8 JORDAN @@wheelsfelloff_ Doesn’t really feel like a leap given how good she’s been her entire pro career People just hyper focus on Caitlin

Boston was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2023 and quickly established herself as an upcoming star, winning the Rookie of the Year and averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.

She maintained the same averages in her sophomore season, and, in the first few games of the 2025 season, has averaged a double-double, with 15.7 points and 10 rebounds.

The two-time WNBA All-Star will be even more vital for the team's success this season. Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters that the plan this season will be to use Boston in a Nikola Jokic role, similar to how the Denver Nuggets use him.

The Indiana Fever return to the court on Wednesday against the Washington Mystics.

