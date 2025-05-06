A'ja Wilson's friend pulls no punches highlighting Valkyries' 'nasty' treatment of Shyanne Sellers at Kate Martin's expense

Shyanne Sellers was picked 17th overall by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, her tenure with the league's youngest franchise didn't last long after getting waived on Saturday. It triggered a response from A'ja Wilson's controversial friend, questioning the Valkyries' decision and taking a subtle shot at Kate Martin.

Ad

In a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael Mcmanus, better known as Deloris "In Due Time" Jordan on the platform, called out the WNBA's system that fails some of its promising rookies. He wants the league to expand its roster size while also creating a G League-type avenue to help prospects.

McManus, who has a controversial past and has been a loud critic of players such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese online, also questioned why the Valkyries are marketing Martin when she barely got minutes for the Las Vegas Aces as a rookie.

Ad

Trending

The Iowa product was selected by Golden State during December's expansion draft. He also called the Valkyries' decision to release Shyanne Sellers "nasty" because the baby franchise hasn't even played a single preseason game.

Michael Mcmanus comments on Shyanne Sellers getting waived and calls out the WNBA. (Photo: @wheelsfelloff_ on X)

Shyanne Sellers had a really good career at Maryland for four seasons, but the WNBA only allows 12 players on their roster. With just 13 teams at the moment, there are limited slots for players despite the amount of talent available all around, including international players.

Ad

A new CBA is expected to be negotiated for next season, so there's a potential for possibly increasing the number of players on a roster. There will also be two new teams for the 2026 season in Portland and Toronto, with more cities looking to get their own franchise in the future.

Ad

Valkyries coach explains why Shyanne Sellers was cut

Speaking to ESPN's Kendra Andrew, Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase commented on the team's decision to waive Shyanne Sellres. Nakase explained that they weren't looking for overall talent but the best 12 players that fit together while also pointing to the number of roster spots available.

"She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything that we asked," Nakase said. "It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented, it means it's the best 12."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The good news for Sellers is that she wasn't unemployed for a long period. The Atlanta Dream picked her up on waivers. She has a chance to earn another roster spot with the Dream less than two weeks before the start of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More