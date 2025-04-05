A'ja Wilson's friend reveals true story behind their viral courtside moment

A'ja Wilson and former South Carolina Gamecocks teammate Allisha Gray starred in a viral moment Friday night as their former squad took on the Texas Longhorns in the semifinals of the NCAA women's tournament. A short clip shared by the NCAA DI Women's Basketball X account showed Wilson seemingly realizing something and bursting into laughter with Gray.

Many wanted to know what transpired during that moment of their night. On Saturday, Gray gave an answer on X.

"We found out that we ordered the exact same thing from Zaxbys 😂," she tweeted.

Zaxby's is an American chain of fast-casual restaurants primarily operating in the Southern United States. This year's Final Four is hosted in Tampa, Florida, which could explain why the pair went to the same place at different times.

They watched the Gamecocks crush the Longhorns in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. Despite starting the game with a 19-18 first-quarter loss, the Gamecocks won each of the next three quarters to secure a 74-57 victory.

They will clash with the UConn Huskies to try to win back-to-back championships, presumably with A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray in attendance again. Their connection remained strong after they went their separate ways in the WNBA. Wilson played an important role in Gray getting engaged to the man she was introduced to many years ago.

A'ja Wilson played major role in Allisha Gray's relationship and engagement

The connection between the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dreams star remained strong over the years after being close in college, so much so that A'ja Wilson introduced Gray to Tim Mangum Jr.

Back in college, Wilson and Mangum had a common friend. They used to FaceTime often, opening the door for Wilson to match Gray and Mangum up.

"A'ja and I FaceTimed a lot, and Allisha would be in the room because they were besties. She was always around," Mangum told The Knot on Friday.

When she asked Gray whether she thought Mangum was cute, the guard thought Wilson was interested in the future psychologist.

"She showed me a picture of him and asked if I thought he was cute," Gray said. "I thought she was asking for her, but it was really for me."

They already have reasons to be happy, but the Gamecocks can give them more if they beat UConn on Sunday.

