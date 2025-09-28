  • home icon
A'ja Wilson's friend seemingly expects Sydney Colson to call out Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's viral moment with Fever assistant

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:41 GMT
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Sydney Colson, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham - Source: Getty

A’ja Wilson’s close friend Michael McManus, better known on social media as Deloris, weighed in on a viral sideline clip involving Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, even bringing up former Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson.

The clip showed Clark and Cunningham, both part of the injured Fever “bench mob,” animatedly reacting on the sideline to officiating calls before being seemingly asked to tone it down by a Fever assistant coach.

Deloris, after seeing the clip, said he expects Colson, now a Fever guard, to chime in.

“Syd is a player typically comments on this type of stuff. I’d be interested to hear her thoughts,” Deloris wrote.
Colson is one of several Fever players sidelined for the season, alongside Clark, Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby, who have formed the “bench mob.”

The Fever are currently battling the Aces in the WNBA semifinals, with Las Vegas holding a 2-1 series lead.

Sydney Colson’s influence with the Fever, according to Caitlin Clark

Sydney Colson was among Indiana’s most notable offseason signings, and while her game isn’t defined by eye-popping stats, she has been a steady veteran presence for a young roster built around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Known as one of the league’s funniest personalities, Colson even performed a comedy set during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Still, Clark stressed in August that Colson’s impact runs deeper than her humor.

“She’s one of the main leaders inside of our locker room, if not the leader in our locker room,” Clark said (per The Athletic).
“She’s the constant voice, and she has that great balance of when things can be fun and loose and making jokes and keeping everything light. But also, she’s won before. She knows what it takes to win.”
Colson herself admitted she takes her role of using humor and positivity to build chemistry very seriously.

“You can have down moments. You can even be seasonally depressed,” Colson said. “Some people struggle with mood disorders or whatever it may be. So, I don’t take it lightly that this is the mental state that I was given and the heart that I was given.”
“I always try to uplift myself and make fun of myself, and in return, other people can hopefully be uplifted by that, too.”

Colson arrived in Indiana after three years with the Aces, and though she never averaged double figures in scoring, she won two WNBA championships in Las Vegas.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
bell-icon Manage notifications