A'ja Wilson's friend seemingly expects Sydney Colson to call out Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham's viral moment with Fever assistant

A’ja Wilson’s close friend Michael McManus, better known on social media as Deloris, weighed in on a viral sideline clip involving Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, even bringing up former Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson.The clip showed Clark and Cunningham, both part of the injured Fever “bench mob,” animatedly reacting on the sideline to officiating calls before being seemingly asked to tone it down by a Fever assistant coach.Deloris, after seeing the clip, said he expects Colson, now a Fever guard, to chime in.“Syd is a player typically comments on this type of stuff. I’d be interested to hear her thoughts,” Deloris wrote.Colson is one of several Fever players sidelined for the season, alongside Clark, Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby, who have formed the “bench mob.”The Fever are currently battling the Aces in the WNBA semifinals, with Las Vegas holding a 2-1 series lead.Sydney Colson’s influence with the Fever, according to Caitlin ClarkSydney Colson was among Indiana’s most notable offseason signings, and while her game isn’t defined by eye-popping stats, she has been a steady veteran presence for a young roster built around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.Known as one of the league’s funniest personalities, Colson even performed a comedy set during WNBA All-Star Weekend.Still, Clark stressed in August that Colson’s impact runs deeper than her humor.“She’s one of the main leaders inside of our locker room, if not the leader in our locker room,” Clark said (per The Athletic).“She’s the constant voice, and she has that great balance of when things can be fun and loose and making jokes and keeping everything light. But also, she’s won before. She knows what it takes to win.”Colson herself admitted she takes her role of using humor and positivity to build chemistry very seriously.“You can have down moments. You can even be seasonally depressed,” Colson said. “Some people struggle with mood disorders or whatever it may be. So, I don’t take it lightly that this is the mental state that I was given and the heart that I was given.”“I always try to uplift myself and make fun of myself, and in return, other people can hopefully be uplifted by that, too.”Colson arrived in Indiana after three years with the Aces, and though she never averaged double figures in scoring, she won two WNBA championships in Las Vegas.