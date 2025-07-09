A'ja Wilson shares her first message since suffering brutal wrist injury against Liberty: "Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine"

Tuesday was a grim day for the Las Vegas Aces fans as superstar A'ja Wilson suffered a devastating injury in the 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty. The reigning league MVP suffered the injury while driving to the basket with 4:13 left on the clock in the second quarter.

Wilson attempted a shot over Liberty center Nyara Sabally; however, she failed in her attempt and took a hard fall. She was visibly in pain on the floor for about a minute before leaving for the locker room. An MRI on Wednesday morning revealed that Wilson had suffered a wrist injury, the extent of which has not been disclosed.

Following the update, the Aces superstar shared her first message to the community in a Threads post.

"Welp! Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine lol! but just wanna say thank you all for prayers! NYL thank you sooooo much for the quick help & privacy I truly appreciate it 🙏🏽 to my squad thank you for preventing my crash out lol! God has a plan that I’ll never question. We are gonna be alright! 🤞🏽🫶🏽."

A'ja Wilson shares her first message since getting injured on Tuesday against the Liberty. (Credits: @ajawilson22/threads)

This season has been challenging for A'ja Wilson when it comes to her health. Last month, she missed three games because of being in concussion protocol. However, despite these setbacks, the Aces star has delivered her best on the court.

She is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 45.3 percent shooting from the field. As of now, there is no definite timeline for A'ja Wilson's return.

"You can’t replace her": Aces coach Becky Hammon shares her thoughts on A'ja Wilson's injury

Following her team's disappointing 87-78 loss against the Liberty on Wednesday, Becky Hammon shared her thoughts on not just the defeat, but A'ja Wilson's injury.

"Obviously she changes the whole dynamic on both ends of the floor for us,” Hammon said. “You can’t replace her. For sure not one person, two, maybe even three, four. "

Wilson has been an indispensable piece in Hammon's tactics since the coach took command of the franchise in 2021. In her tenure, she and Wilson have led their team to two back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. Wilson has also won three MVP honors while playing under Hammon.

