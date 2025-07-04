Becky Hammon gets brutally honest on Aces not matching Fever's intensity: "It’s a rugby match and my team doesn't want to play"

The Indiana Fever demolished coach Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces 81-54 on Thursday. Despite playing without All-Star captain Caitlin Clark, the Fever dominated the game on both ends for an overwhelming win. The 27-point loss tied for the worst drubbing the Aces suffered this season, a 95-68 beatdown in Golden State in early June.

After the game, Hammon did not hold back when asked to evaluate her team’s performance:

Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. @MoreauSportsCo LINK " They’re shooting layups. I thought they were grabbing and holding us. It’s a rugby match and my team doesn't want to play rugby back and they get their a** kicked."

The Fever got off to a solid start and led 21-14 after the first quarter. Instead of responding to adversity, the two-time champs wilted in the next period. The physical Fever defense surrendered 17 points to A’ja Wilson, but no other Aces player had more than two. Indiana battered the Aces on both ends to win the frame 25-10 and lead 46-24 at halftime.

Becky Hammon’s frustrations boiled over late in the third quarter. Rookie Aaliyah Nye carelessly passed the ball to Dana Evans before Sophie Cunningham anticipated the move for a steal and a layup. Hammon held her head in disbelief after calling a timeout to stop the carnage.

That play was one of many that prompted Hammon to say after the game:

Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. @MoreauSportsCo LINK "That’s a complete lack of professionalism…that's a complete lack of focus…I don't know how you step on the court with 20,000 people in the stands and perform like that."

Becky Hammon pulled off her starters early

A brutal stretch three minutes into the fourth quarter forced Becky Hammon to empty the bench. Following a Jackie Young miss, Chelsea Gray lost the ball to Lexie Hull. Indiana failed to capitalize on the next possession, but A’ja Wilson bailed out the Fever after committing an offensive foul against Hull.

Wilson’s turnover was the last straw for Hammon, who raised the white flag by taking her starters out. Dana Evans, NaLyssa Smith, Kierstan Bell and Joyner Holmes joined Aaliyah Nye on the court to finish the game.

Fever coach Stephnie White refused to allow her players to let up. She was called for a technical foul for complaining, although her team was up 74-51 with 5:35 to go. White eventually pulled out her starters with 4:00 remaining and Indiana ahead 78-54.

Becky Hammon’s second-stringers scored seven points in the final six minutes to allow the Fever to cruise home to a comfortable win. A’ja Wilson was the only bright spot for the Aces. The reigning MVP finished the game with 29 points. Jackie Young contributed six points, while NaLyssa Smith and Aaliyah Nye added four points apiece.

