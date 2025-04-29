A'ja Wilson shows love to her front court partner Elizabeth Kitley with cute nickname

A’ja Wilson shared a photo with her frontcourt partner, Elizabeth Kitley, on her Instagram story whilst revealing her nickname for the latter. The Las Vegas Aces, like all other teams, have started training camp, and players are forming bonds with their new teammates ahead of the upcoming season.

“My Kit Kat,” Wilson captioned her Story, adding a heart emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@aja22wilson)

Kitley, drafted by the Aces in 2024, initially faced setbacks- missing out on a roster spot while recovering from an ACL injury. As a result, her contract was suspended, but Kitley was allowed to use their facilities for her recovery. After Tiffany Hayes departed to join the Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas signed Kitley to a rookie contract this February.

“I am so excited to see what Elizabeth Kitley can do for the Aces in 2025. After watching her progress through her injury and rehab this past year, seeing her work ethic and drive to return to the court gives us confidence in our selection of Liz in the 2024 draft. She had a phenomenal collegiate career, and we cannot wait to see her at the next level here in Las Vegas this year,” Las Vegas Aces president Nikki Fargas said.

Kitley had one of the most impressive college stints for a center in NCAA women’s basketball history, spending five years with Virginia Tech. In 151 collegiate games, she averaged 17.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Although Kitley missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from her injury, spending time around the Aces' camp would’ve given her invaluable experience. Now sharing the frontcourt with A’ja Wilson, the duo will be expected to assert their command on both ends of the floor.

A’ja Wilson congratulated Elizabeth Kitley for her Virginia Tech jersey retirement

Earlier in the year, Elizabeth Kitley was honored with the highest tribute by her alma mater. Virginia Tech decided to retire her #33 jersey, adding it to the rafters at the Cassell Coliseum.

Liz shared a series of photos from the special day on her Instagram, captioning the post:

“What’s up? Besides my jersey xx”

Among the thousands to interact with the social media activity was A’ja Wilson. The 28-year-old congratulated her teammate and expressed admiration by commenting:

“🤍🤍”

Credits: Instagram (@elizabethkitley)

Other teammates and fellow WNBA peers also chimed in, celebrating Kitley’s achievement.

“Big things Liz!!!! Prada you,” Nika Muhl wrote.

“Yeaaaah Kit!!!” Alysha Clark commented.

“Ayoooo big flex!!” Tiffany Hayes added multiple fire emojis.

“Caption is a huge flex,” Kiah Stokes said.

Elizabeth Kitley has immense pressure on her shoulders to deliver in her rookie season after an impressive college basketball stint. However, owing to her experience from five years at Virginia Tech, she is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

