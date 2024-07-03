A'ja Wilson Stats Tonight: Aces superstar drops another huge stat line in win over Fever (July 2)

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson caused the Indiana Fever all sorts of problems in the first encounter between the two teams in May. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP had 29 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in the Aces’ 99-80 victory. The Fever knew they had to contain her for a chance to get their revenge.

On Tuesday, Indiana again had no answer for her. Wilson put on another clinic, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist. The lefty torched the visitors for 18 first-half points, forcing the Fever to make second-half adjustments that Wilson again took advantage of.

A'ja Wilson’s dominant play to open the game prompted the Fever to send more double teams to prevent her from carving up the defense. Wilson took advantage of the adjusted coverage by spraying passes all over the court. She only had one assist, but it was her willingness to pass out of double teams that allowed the Aces shooters to punish Indiana.

Kelsey Plum had a 6-for-11 clip on Tuesday, a team-best from behind the arc. A handful of those looks were generated off plays Wilson started by drawing double teams before kicking out to outside shooters. Had Jackie Young been more efficient with her shots, the blowout would have been more lopsided.

A'ja Wilson is on track to win her third WNBA MVP

Some basketball fans thought A'ja Wilson was robbed of the MVP award when the recognition was given to the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart. Wilson put on an impressive WNBA Finals against Stewart to take the championship series MVP. This year, she is on track to get hold of the same trophy “Stewie” won last year.

Leading into the game against the Fever, Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces in points (26.9 PPG) rebounds (11.1 RPG), steals (1.9 SPG) and blocks (2.3 BPG). She had her worst game of the season a few nights ago against the Washington Mystics but still ended up with 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

The regular season is still a long way to go, but A'ja Wilson will be the favorite to win her third MVP in five years. Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier have some catching up to do to prevent her from getting the said recognition.

The Aces’ next game will be a rematch with the Mystics. Expect Wilson to bounce back with a better showing against the struggling team from Washington.

