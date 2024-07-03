Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Scores for July 2 | 2024 WNBA Season 

The Indiana Fever, after suffering a 99-80 beatdown at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces in May, couldn't get their revenge on Tuesday. Caitlin Clark and Co. made it close in the first quarter before the two-time defending champs rolled to an 88-69 victory.

Like in the previous encounter, the Fever had no answer for the trio of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Wilson ran amok in the first half before Plum took over, while Young was steady throughout to hand the Fever another WNBA loss.

The Aces are third in the Western Conference standings with an 11-6 record, having won five games in a row.

Indiana sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-13 record. The Fever have won six of their last 10 games.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces player stats and box scores

Indiana Fever player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- K. Samuelson 4 1 0 0 1 4 1-6 0-4 2-2 -10 N. Smith 5 14 1 0 1 2 2-7 0-0 1-7 -12 A. Boston 18 11 2 1 1 0 9-17 0-2 0-0 -14 K. Mitchell 23 4 1 0 0 2 9-20 5-10 0-0 -12 C. Clark 13 6 11 1 0 6 4-12 1-7 1-7 -19 D. Dantas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 T. Fagbenle 2 7 1 1 1 0 1-7 0-0 0-0 -12 E. Wheeler 2 0 1 1 0 1 1-3 0-1 0-0 -7 K. Wallace 2 1 2 1 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 -9 V. Saxton DNP - - - - - - - - - L. Hull DNP - - - - - - - - - G. Berger DNP - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- K. Stokes 2 12 0 2 1 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 +19 A. Wilson 28 9 1 2 5 0 13-22 0-0 2-3 +14 C. Gray 4 1 4 2 1 2 1-8 0-3 2-2 +5 K. Plum 34 6 5 1 0 3 11-20 6-11 6-7 +19 J. Young 15 4 10 0 0 1 5-16 2-8 3-3 +19 A. Clark 2 5 2 0 0 2 0-2 0-1 2-2 +13 M. Gustafson 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 S. Colson 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 +3 K. Martin 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 +3 K. Bell DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game summary

The Indiana Fever kept the Las Vegas Aces from running away to start Tuesday's game. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell helped the Fever stay within striking distance of the star-studded hosts. Indiana trailed 26-24 after the first 10 minutes ended.

The Aces tightened their grip on the game in the second quarter when they shackled the Fever to 13 points. Las Vegas' offense wasn't flawless, but A'ja Wilson and Co. did enough to take a 46-37 halftime advantage. Wilson and Plum tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds and two assists as a duo in the first 20 minutes. Clark had five points, six rebounds and six assists during the same stretch.

Caitlin Clark's big third quarter helped the Fever win the period 22-19. She had eight points, two assists and a steal to lead Indiana's surge and cut Las Vegas' lead to 65-59. The Fever defense, after allowing A'ja Wilson 18 first-half points, limited her to four in the third frame.

Kelsey Plum took over in the fourth quarter for the Aces. The sharpshooter had 12 points and a handful of dimes to take the life out of the Indiana Fever.

Las Vegas' Big Three of Wilson, Plum and Young combined to make 77 of the Aces' 89 points. Clark had a 13-point, 11-assist double-double to go with six rebounds, while Mitchell came up with 23 points laced by 5-for-10 shooting from deep.

Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young's 3-pointers tonight

Kelsey Mitchell's 5-for-10 shooting from deep led the Fever and partly compensated for Caitlin Clark's rough night. The highly-touted rookie missed all but one of her seven shots from the same distance.

Kelsey Plum highlighted her night with a 6-for-11 clip from behind the arc. Jackie Young supported her with a 2-for-8 line from the same range.

