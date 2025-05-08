A'ja Wilson stuns with bold new look as Aces star synchronizes hair color with A'one shoe colorway to celebrate 'Year 8' in WNBA

A'ja Wilson will start her 8th season in the WNBA, and certainly one of the most memorable ones of her career. The Las Vegas Aces star will enter this season as one of the few stars in the league with her signature shoes.

The three-time MVP made sure to celebrate her 8th season in the league in a unique way. On Thursday, Wilson posted a video of herself on Instagram, wearing an Aces jersey, a diamond necklace and her hair colored pink, in an ode to her Nike A'One "Pink A'ura," the first released colorway of Wilson's A'One.

"YEAR 8 💕," Wilson wrote in the caption of a video posted on her Instagram story.

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Wilson and the Aces failed to achieve a three-peat after they were ousted by the New York Liberty in the second round. However, they made a big move this season, acquiring Jewell Loyd, with Kelsey Plum joining the LA Sparks.

The Aces faced Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings in their first 2025 preseason game. They gave an early peek into their offensive dominance and registered a 112-78 win. Wilson scored 19 points on 41.2% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers, who is perhaps the biggest story of the offseason, ended the game with 10 points. Although the Wings' star rookie shied away from taking shots, she shot 57.1% from the field and 66.7% from the 3-point line.

A'ja Wilson announces A'One sold out in minutes after release

A'ja Wilson's Nike A'One went on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to USA Today, the Aces' star signature shoe was sold out within five minutes. The Nike website has listed as "the product you are looking for is no longer available."

Wilson took to her social media to confirm that the shoes are going out of stock. She reposted an Instagram Story from @chanteltrem that showed all shoe sizes listed as unavailable on the website.

"A'One to A'None AS IN NONE LEFT. Did you get yours?" the post read.

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Wilson's signature shoe is priced at $90 for kids and $110 for adults. According to USA Today, Wilson told fans through her social media that the sneakers will again be available on Thursday in Nike stores.

In February earlier this year, A'ja Wilson revealed the first look of her Nike A'One "Pink A'ura." She is only the 13th player in the WNBA to have her signature shoe. She joins players like Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, who have their signature shoes in the market.

