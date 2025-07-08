"A’ja Wilson and the Unicorn on the court together" - WNBA fans stunned as Sheryl Swoopes picks Caitlin Clark & Aces star on her All-Star team

Sheryl Swoopes and “Levels To This” co-host Terrika Foster-Brasby played captains to form their respective 2025 WNBA All-Star teams. Swoopes, who had Caitlin Clark as her captain, picked A’ja Wilson first. Foster-Brasby, forming the Napheesa Collier-led team, opened with Paige Bueckers as her No. 1.
Swoopes putting together Clark and Wilson promptly earned reactions from fans:
One fan said:
Another fan added:
One more fan continued:
Another fan reacted:
Sheryl Swoopes was in the hot seat last year for making erroneous comments about Caitlin Clark. The WNBA legend also refused to credit the eventual Rookie of the Year winner for helping the Indiana Fever succeed. In an August 2024 episode of the “Queens of Court” podcast, Swoopes recognized Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell as reasons for the Fever’s impressive showing.
Swoopes is an unabashed fan of A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese. Placing Wilson and Clark on the same team while excluding Reese from her list only raised some eyebrows.
The Houston Comets legend also had Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Kelsey Mitchell and Skylar Diggins on her team. Gabby Williams, Kayla Thornton and rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron rounded Swoopes’s All-Star selection.
Terrika Foster-Brasy went for Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Wiliams, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese and Jackie Young. They joined Paige Bueckers and team captain Napheesa Collier.
Sheryl Swoopes considers Caitlin Clark-led Fever potential championship contenders
Sheryl Swoopes and some former WNBA players were asked about the legitimate championship contenders heading into the 2025 season. The three-time MVP had this to say to ESPN after the Indiana Fever retooled their lineup around Caitlin Clark in the offseason:
"The Indiana Fever went from just being in the playoffs last season to potentially winning a championship. ... You're bringing back Aliyah Boston, who continues to get better every single year. Kelsey Mitchell is just a walking bucket. How much stronger Caitlin Clark got in the offseason. You know she was in the game working on her game."
Roughly four months after making the comment, Sheryl Swoopes's All-Star team has Fever stars Clark, Boston and Mitchell on her list. The WNBA legend has high hopes for Clark and Co., who might prove the analyst right.