"A lie don’t care who tells it’: Angel Reese’s mom seemingly disses Annie Costabile over controversial Sky star comments

Angel Webb Reese, Angel Reese's mother, seemingly threw shots at a WNBA insider following a report of the Chicago Sky star's controversial comments.On Wednesday, Reese's mother tweeted:&quot;A LIE DON'T CARE WHO (TELLS) IT!!!&quot;AngelReese(TheMom) @awebbreeseLINKA LIE DON'T CARE WHO TELL IT!!!While Reese did not provide any further context to the tweet, many fans on X assumed that she was talking about WNBA insider Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.WNBA Zodiac @WNBAZodiacLINK@trendyhoopstar She talking about Annie and no Annie did not white her correctlyFan of women's sports. @Finsta_ncobieLINK@jdeas96 @TulaneTiger yes she created fake quotes and the whole article was spent trying to misrepresent what angel said in the original articleDK ✰ .ᐟ @bonjourplaygirlLINK@AnnieCostabile come to the mic stone faceOn Wednesday, Costabile published an article about Reese's comments about her Sky teammates. Quoting a report from Chicago Tribune's Julie Poe, Costabile wrote that the second-year star has expressed her &quot;dissatisfaction&quot; with the Sky. Further, Reese allegedly called out several of her teammates, including Sky coach Tyler Marsh.Reese said Chicago should acquire &quot;good players.&quot; She also threw shots at the team's point guard rotation. According to the article, Reese questioned two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot's capability of &quot;returning to form&quot; considering her age and an ACL tear early this season.Further, Reese doesn't believe in Rachel Banham and Hailey Van Lith's capability to lead a playoff team.Costabile added context to Poe's report, saying multiple sources have told Front Office Sports that Reese's teammates were unhappy about the Sky star's comments. Costabile also said that &quot;there is a belief among some sources that Reese’s future in Chicago may not be reparable.&quot;Following Chicago's 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Reese apologized to her teammates, saying her &quot;language&quot; was taken out of context.The Chicago Sky issue a half-game suspension to Angel Reese for 'detrimental' commentsThe Chicago Sky announced Friday that they have suspended Angel Reese for the first half of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Sky called Reese's comments &quot;detrimental to the team&quot; and said the issue has been handled internally.Reese sat out Friday's game against the Indiana Fever to serve her automatic one-game suspension after receiving her eighth technical foul of the season. Now, Reese will also miss the first half of Sunday's game.The Sky was eliminated from playoff contention last month. Entering Friday, they hold the third-worst record in the league (10-30). In 2024, Angel Reese led Chicago to a 13-27 record.In her second season, Reese is averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals on 45.8% shooting in 30 games.