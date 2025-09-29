"A lot of more things going on in this world than WNBA" - NaLyssa Smith's brother Rodney Smith claps back at fan slamming Aces star's shirt choice

NaLyssa Smith has been a difference maker for the Las Vegas Aces in their WNBA semifinal series against her former team, the Indiana Fever. Smith's brother, Rodney Smith II, has been very supportive and defended her from a fan who criticized her shirt before Sunday's Game 4.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rodney expressed his love for Indianapolis and the Fever fans who continue to show love to his sister. NaLyssa spent the first three seasons of her career in Indiana before getting traded to the Dallas Wings in the offseason.
"Despite the narratives, Indy fans always show love for my sis dawg 🙏🏾 it’s fun to be back!" Rodney tweeted.
Rodney Smith received plenty of replies to his post, which were mostly positive, saying that they are glad to see NaLyssa Smith thriving after a terrible stint in Dallas. NaLyssa also had a rough start in Las Vegas before finally finding her role during the team's historic winning streak to end the regular season.
However, not all fans on X are cordial, obviously, and one fan had to point out NaLyssa's "Stop Being Racist" shirt during pregame. Some Fever fans have been accused of unruly behavior during games, but Rodney defended his sister's choice, pointing out that it's not about the WNBA in general.
"There's a lot more things going on in this world than WNBA lol," Rodney tweeted.
Rodney can't say enough good things about how Fever fans in attendance treated NaLyssa before the game. One fan summed up the feelings of many of the real Fever fans about the former number two pick.
NaLyssa has been fantastic for the Aces in the semifinals, averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Her performances in Games 2 and 3 were vital to getting the win.
Stephanie White praises NaLyssa Smith after Game 3
Speaking to reporters after losing Game 3, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about NaLyssa Smith's impact on the Las Vegas Aces. White has nothing but praise for the former Fever player, highlighting her physicality as a key factor in the Aces' win.
"She's been physical," White said. "She's done a good job of really imposing her will and being physical in her matchup, attacking the paint, being aggressive."
The Fever did a better job on Smith in Game 4, causing her to be in foul trouble for the majority of the contest. They forced a do-or-die knockout game on Tuesday back in Las Vegas for a spot in the WNBA Finals.