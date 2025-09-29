  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NaLyssa Smith
  • "A lot of more things going on in this world than WNBA" - NaLyssa Smith's brother Rodney Smith claps back at fan slamming Aces star's shirt choice

"A lot of more things going on in this world than WNBA" - NaLyssa Smith's brother Rodney Smith claps back at fan slamming Aces star's shirt choice

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:04 GMT
NaLyssa Smith
NaLyssa Smith's brother Rodney Smith claps back at fan slamming Aces star's shirt choice. (Photos: IMAGN and @lvaces on IG)

NaLyssa Smith has been a difference maker for the Las Vegas Aces in their WNBA semifinal series against her former team, the Indiana Fever. Smith's brother, Rodney Smith II, has been very supportive and defended her from a fan who criticized her shirt before Sunday's Game 4.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rodney expressed his love for Indianapolis and the Fever fans who continue to show love to his sister. NaLyssa spent the first three seasons of her career in Indiana before getting traded to the Dallas Wings in the offseason.

"Despite the narratives, Indy fans always show love for my sis dawg 🙏🏾 it’s fun to be back!" Rodney tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Rodney Smith received plenty of replies to his post, which were mostly positive, saying that they are glad to see NaLyssa Smith thriving after a terrible stint in Dallas. NaLyssa also had a rough start in Las Vegas before finally finding her role during the team's historic winning streak to end the regular season.

However, not all fans on X are cordial, obviously, and one fan had to point out NaLyssa's "Stop Being Racist" shirt during pregame. Some Fever fans have been accused of unruly behavior during games, but Rodney defended his sister's choice, pointing out that it's not about the WNBA in general.

Ad
"There's a lot more things going on in this world than WNBA lol," Rodney tweeted.
Ad

Rodney can't say enough good things about how Fever fans in attendance treated NaLyssa before the game. One fan summed up the feelings of many of the real Fever fans about the former number two pick.

Ad

NaLyssa has been fantastic for the Aces in the semifinals, averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Her performances in Games 2 and 3 were vital to getting the win.

Stephanie White praises NaLyssa Smith after Game 3

Stephanie White praises NaLyssa Smith after Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)
Stephanie White praises NaLyssa Smith after Game 3. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters after losing Game 3, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about NaLyssa Smith's impact on the Las Vegas Aces. White has nothing but praise for the former Fever player, highlighting her physicality as a key factor in the Aces' win.

Ad
"She's been physical," White said. "She's done a good job of really imposing her will and being physical in her matchup, attacking the paint, being aggressive."

youtube-cover

The Fever did a better job on Smith in Game 4, causing her to be in foul trouble for the majority of the contest. They forced a do-or-die knockout game on Tuesday back in Las Vegas for a spot in the WNBA Finals.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications