"A lot of uncertainty": Lexie Hull gets brutally honest on Fever future ahead of restricted free agency

The Indiana Fever will see one of their core players, Lexie Hull, enter free agency next offseason. Hull emerged as a reliable 3-and-D specialist for the team, especially during the Caitlin Clark era. She has built a solid reputation within the organization and formed excellent bond with all players in the locker room.

While her preference is to return to Indiana, Hull didn't rule out an unfavorable move, owing to the uncertainty of restricted free agency. Here's what she said on Thursday during the Fever's season-ending exit interviews (h/t Fever reporter Brian Haenchen):

"I’m a restricted free agent, which changes things a bit, but I’ve loved my years here in Indiana. Obviously with a lot of uncertainty, you don’t know what’s to come, but I’ve built a life here. I love this franchise. I love the people, the fans, so we’ll see."

The Indiana Fever's top priority is to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell. They can only allot so much money to their top players. There's a decent chance they may not match Lexie Hull's demands and would fail to offer her as much as another potential suitor. It'll be interesting to see how the new CBA shapes up, too. It will have a severe impact on Hull and every other free agent's next contract.

