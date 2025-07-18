"A lot of us admire you": Caitlin Clark's $90,000 teammate shows love to Angel Reese amid fight against "negativity" 

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate, Sydney Colson, showed some love to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese at the WNBA All-Star game’s orange carpet on Thursday. Colson complimented the star forward on the growth she has shown over her last two years in the league.The Fever guard also said that she and many others admire Reese for the way she carries herself and navigates the negativity targeting her.&quot;With all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you, how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time, so keep being that,&quot; said Colson.Former WNBA forward Theresa Plaisance resonated with Colson’s sentiment:&quot;You're a bright light in this world and you are carrying the sport of women's basketball with such poise and grace, and you just keep being yourself.&quot;Angel Reese is enjoying a rich vein of form, averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Her efficiency has also improved significantly, with her shooting 44.6%. Reese continues to silence her haters with her stellar plays and seems to be gaining the league’s admiration for it.Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 deal with the Fever this offseason, has been thriving in Indiana.“Gagging right now”: Angel Reese sends powerful message to those who laughed at her heightAngel Reese has an army of fans to support her now, but before the fame, the Sky forward had to go to bat for herself. Reese, who said that she was teased for her height in school, sent a powerful message to her bullies at the WNBA orange carpet on Thursday.&quot;Back in the day when we were in school,&quot; the Sky standout said. &quot;The men (were) laughing at us (for being tall). Look at them now. They’re all gagging right now.&quot;At 6-foot-3, Reese is widely regarded as one of the best rebounders in the league. The physical traits she was once teased for have helped the Chicago Sky star become one of the best in the world now.The team will return to the court on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx. This will be the fourth Sky-Lynx game in July. Minnesota leads the regular season series with two wins.