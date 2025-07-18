  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "A lot of us admire you": Caitlin Clark's $90,000 teammate shows love to Angel Reese amid fight against "negativity" 

"A lot of us admire you": Caitlin Clark's $90,000 teammate shows love to Angel Reese amid fight against "negativity" 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 18, 2025 11:20 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate, Sydney Colson, showed some love to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese at the WNBA All-Star game’s orange carpet on Thursday. Colson complimented the star forward on the growth she has shown over her last two years in the league.

Ad

The Fever guard also said that she and many others admire Reese for the way she carries herself and navigates the negativity targeting her.

"With all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you, how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time, so keep being that," said Colson.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former WNBA forward Theresa Plaisance resonated with Colson’s sentiment:

"You're a bright light in this world and you are carrying the sport of women's basketball with such poise and grace, and you just keep being yourself."
Ad

Angel Reese is enjoying a rich vein of form, averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Her efficiency has also improved significantly, with her shooting 44.6%. Reese continues to silence her haters with her stellar plays and seems to be gaining the league’s admiration for it.

Sydney Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 deal with the Fever this offseason, has been thriving in Indiana.

“Gagging right now”: Angel Reese sends powerful message to those who laughed at her height

Angel Reese has an army of fans to support her now, but before the fame, the Sky forward had to go to bat for herself.

Ad

Reese, who said that she was teased for her height in school, sent a powerful message to her bullies at the WNBA orange carpet on Thursday.

"Back in the day when we were in school," the Sky standout said. "The men (were) laughing at us (for being tall). Look at them now. They’re all gagging right now."
Ad

At 6-foot-3, Reese is widely regarded as one of the best rebounders in the league. The physical traits she was once teased for have helped the Chicago Sky star become one of the best in the world now.

The team will return to the court on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx. This will be the fourth Sky-Lynx game in July. Minnesota leads the regular season series with two wins.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications