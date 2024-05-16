“A model that just happens to play basketball” - WNBA fans hype Cameron Brink ahead of Sparks debut with bold look

Cameron Brink seems to have taken a backseat amid the hoopla surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Clark was named the No.1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft while Brink came in second. Reese was selected seventh by the Chicago Sky but is arguably the second most popular player in the draft.

The former Stanford Cardinal isn’t likely worried about the popularity contest, but she isn’t also taking things sitting down. She had a solid preseason with the LA Sparks and will make her regular-season debut on Wednesday versus the Atlanta Dream. As she is playing in Los Angeles, she didn’t disappoint fans with her off-court game.

Cameron Brink had an eye-popping entrance to the Walter Pyramid arena in Long Beach, California for the Sparks-Dream showdown. Fans quickly reacted to her style:

"Cameron Brink a model that just happens to play basketball"

A fan had to ask about the look Brink pulled off:

"Is showing your underwear a new style?"

Another fan declared a new title for her:

"The baddest player in the WNBA, no debate."

@den_shorts commented on what probably many thought upon seeing Brink:

"She looks like she's on stilts lol"

Cameron Brink is listed as a 6-foot-4 forward instead of what some fans assume is a 6-foot-5 frame. The difference isn’t much and she is still expected to use her height and length to sustain what she did for the Cardinals. Brink, the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, will flex her defensive versatility for the Sparks.

Brink wasn’t the only one who entered the venue in style. Fellow highly-touted rookie Rickea Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the draft also made a grand entrance. She wore a sporty and casual look and seemed to be all business heading into the game.

Cameron Brink’s basketball will be as noticeable as her style

The LA Sparks didn’t draft Cameron Brink for her suddenly inspiring off-court game. They drafted her second just behind Caitlin Clark for what she is now and what she could be in the future. Some scouts raved about how she could be the best two-way player in the WNBA in a few years.

The Sparks have not been to the playoffs since 2020 and could make use of somebody who can hold the defense together. Brink has to be what they badly need to get the team back to the postseason. The 2021 NCAA champ is expected to play a major role for LA in that department.

The rookie forward will also have Rickea Jackson alongside her in the Sparks’ new era of basketball. Together, they may become the future of a franchise that last won the championship in 2016.

Brink’s style will be talked about but her game will likely be as loud.