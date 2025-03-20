"A'Ones didn't save Nike?" - Caitlin Clark fans slight $107.96B brand amid expectations of steepest revenue decline since 2020 

Caitlin Clark's supporters sought the perfect opportunity to take a dig at Nike as frustrations grew over the Fever superstar's delayed shoe release. The popular sneaker brand, which has a market value of $107.96 billion, is reportedly expected to post the worst revenue fall in five years amid the customer base's reluctance to buy the new sporting goods and clothing.

According to LSEG, Nike is projected to post a revenue decline of 11.5% to $11.05 billion in the third quarter. Nike preferred to drop Wilson's sneaker line "A'Ones" before Clark's signature shoes with no updates on the Fever superstar's highly anticipated sneaker drop.

While Wilson's shoes weren't directly responsible for Nike's losses as it's yet to be officially released for sale (out in May 2025), the budding disappointment about Clark's shoe situation had her fans picking on Nike and the Aces star.

Here's what one fan wrote:

"You mean the A'Ones didn't save Nike? WTF? That's a'stonishing"

Another said:

"Wise people learn in their early years , “ you play, stupid games, you win, stupid prizes.”"

Another hinted that Nike could intentionally be doing this in anticipation of Caitlin Clark's shoe's skyrocketing revenue:

One fan wrote:

"Good thing they got that A'Ja Wilson shoe to drive sales. Too bad they don't have someone representing them that everybody wants a shoe from."

"Nike has the most marketable sports star in Caitlin Clark and posts this. They are run by idiots," another added.

One fan posted a sarcastic comment, saying:

"If only Nike had signed a generational talent that’s known worldwide and is selling out 20,000+ arenas in less than 10 minutes"

Nike CEO on Caitlin Clark's signature shoe

As fans eagerly anticipate to see what Nike has in store for Caitlin Clark, the company's CEO, Elliot Hill, provided the latest update on her unreleased shoe in January. Nike was working on her logo and the design back when Hill addressed the situation. However, he didn't mention a release date.

He confirmed Clark was the headquarters, working on the signature shoe in the Fortune.com interview via YouTube, saying (6:20):

"She was in yesterday (Jan. 22), working on her signature shoe that will launch. We're working on her logo and design of her logo."

Clark will complete a year in April of signing her massive eight-year $28 million contract, the largest deal for a women's basketball player.

