"A reliable backup for Patrick Mahomes" - WNBA fans stunned over Caitlin Clark's QB flair as Fever star launches touchdown pass during practice

WNBA star Caitlin Clark continues to surprise fans with random things she does when not playing basketball.

The Indiana Fever star has missed five straight games because of a groin injury. However, recent reports hint that Clark might return to the Fever's lineup on Wednesday, as they face the Golden State Valkyries.

While spending time away from basketball while recovering, Clark showed off some of her football skills. Following a team practice session on Tuesday, the former No. 1 pick launched a football pass that made her look like a star quarterback in the NFL.

After the pass was made, Clark admitted that it was a tiny football, according to WishTV.com.

“It’s a tiny football. Probably could chuck it a mile long,” Clark said.

But the fans were still left in amusement and revealed their thoughts on her passing skills.

"we need a reliable backup for mahomes🤷‍♀️" a fan said.

"Caitlin can play anything and dominate 💪🏽" another fan commented.

"Los Angeles Olympics dual gold medalist? Point guard for the basketball team and QB of the flag football team? Just saying," one fan suggested.

Other fans had a true appreciation for Caitlin Clark's skills in other sports.

"There's a lot of good basketball players, but there aren't a lot of true athletes. She's an athlete. Golf, soccer, passing, I'd imagine any sport, she could excel at," someone commented.

"During all star break, we need her and K.Plum do a throwing contest :)" a fan thought she could go against Kelsey Plum in passing.

"You can tell that the guys are impressed by her!" a fan commented.

Stephani White speaks on Caitlin Clark's status

A lot of fans have been wondering when Caitlin Clark will return to action. It was confirmed on Tuesday that their upcoming match against the Valkyries would be her first game back from injury. Fever head coach Stephanie White doubled down on it when she was asked.

"If there are no setbacks after today, I anticipate Caitlin being available," White said about Clark (Timestamp: 00:36).

Compared to her rookie year, Clark has dealt with more injuries this season. Before her groin injury, the former Iowa star missed five straight games due to a left quad strain. The Fever had a difficult time without their best player.

However, they still secured the championship for the in-season tournament against the Minnesota Lynx without Caitlin Clark.

The Fever are currently 9-9. It's not the best record, but they've tried their best to stay competitive despite the injuries. Fans are hoping to see her back on Wednesday before their upcoming contest on Sunday against the Dallas Wings.

