"A sick joke" - Sophie Cunningham drops hilarious reaction to Caitlin Clark & injured Fever squad pic in crutches

The Indiana Fever’s 2025 campaign has largely been defined by injuries to their backcourt, with Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson all sidelined. On Saturday, the team, both active and injured, came together for a photoshoot that was later shared on social media.The Fever used the moment to highlight their sidelined players, featuring the four injured guards and Chloe Bibby posing with crutches and scooters, while Clark encouraged them to throw up peace signs.The post was captioned, “show 'em some love 👍❤️,” but Cunningham responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment.“A sick joke,” she said.Cunningham was also in the forefront of another photo the Fever posted, a selfie with her holding the camera.Sophie Cunningham also took center stage in another shot, snapping a selfie where she held the camera.The Fever signed Cunningham to a one-year, $100,000 deal in 2025, and she quickly became a key rotation player, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 30 appearances for an injury-depleted roster.Her season, however, came to an abrupt end after suffering a torn MCL on Aug. 17, further thinning Indiana’s backcourt.With two games left in the regular season, the Fever hold seventh place at 22-20, just ahead of the Seattle Storm, who sit at 22-21 in eighth.Sophie Cunningham says recovery ‘real good’Despite her torn right MCL, Sophie Cunningham has maintained an upbeat outlook, often reflected in her social media presence. In an episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast last week, the Fever forward even offered a lighthearted update on her recovery.Asked by co-host West Wilson about her surgery, rehab, and overall health, Cunningham gave an encouraging response.“Honestly, real good,” she said. “They said for my age, and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking real nice.”Cunningham suffered the injury on Aug. 17 against the Connecticut Sun when she collided with Bria Hartley under the basket after Hartley fell into her knee.“I've been (doing) a little bit of rehab, lots of icing, just trying to get extension,” she said. “‘Cause I guess with this knee surgery, I thought it'd be like the bending is what would be the hardest, but it's actually getting it straight.“So a lot of people who get it, they have like a little curve in their knee because they can't straighten their legs. So I've been really trying to work on getting my legs straight.”Sophie Cunningham will become a free agent at season’s end, and it remains to be seen whether Indiana will bring her back, as she has been widely credited for her impact as the team’s enforcer.