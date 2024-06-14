"A supermodel"- Ashley Nichole Moss and WNBA fans swoon over Cameron Brink's outfits in latest IG montage

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks were in a three-game losing slump when they took on the Dallas Wings on June 7. The Sparks snapped out of their funk by unleashing a 20-9 rout in the fourth quarter to emerge with an 81-72 victory. Brink submitted a 10-point, 10-rebound and three-block night and anchored a defense that fended off Dallas’ last-ditch rally.

As good as Brink was in the win, it was her pre-game outfit that created a buzz on social media. LA’s long-legged WNBA center posted on Instagram what she wore before the matchup with the Wings.

It quickly generated a response that included one from Ashley Nicole Moss:

“A supermodel”

Sydel Curry, Steph Curry’s sister and a big fan of Brink, showered the LA Sparks rookie with this:

“THATTT Girl”

Ashley Nicole Moss and Sydel Curry react to Brink's pregame outfit against the Dallas Wings. [photo: Brink IG]

One fan claimed:

“I paused my online game for this”

Another one appreciated what she did on and off the court:

“Slaying the day slaying the game”

Cameron Brink had a simple but eye-opening off-court game featuring a skimpy brown tube. She also had on almost knee-length black boots, while a glittering black bag and brown shades completed the look. Brink’s arrival in venues has been one of the most anticipated in the WNBA this season. This one against the Dallas Wings clearly did not disappoint based on the reactions of many.

Cameron Brink’s performance against the Dallas Wings stood out

Leading into the fourth quarter, the Dallas Wings held a slim 63-61 lead over the LA Sparks. The hosts trailed after halftime but put on a good shift to start the second half. They were looking to complete the turnaround in the final frame and end their losing streak.

Cameron Brink had four points and four rebounds during the Sparks’ dominant display in the said period to help LA to an emphatic victory. After Dallas cut the deficit to 75-72 after Arike Ogunbowale sank a floater, Brink made a few key plays.

The No. 2 pick of this year’s draft scored on a layup to extend the lead and then smothered the paint, forcing a missed shot by Ogunbowale. She then secured possession with another rebound with 1:06 left in the game.

The Wings desperately tried to get back into the game but Cameron Brink’s interior defense and rebounding were again instrumental in LA’s stand. As much as her pregame outfits are getting noticed, she is also standing out for the Sparks on the court.

