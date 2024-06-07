"My girl forever"- Cameron Brink celebrates making 3x3 Women's basketball team with Hailey Van Lith

The USA 3x3 Basketball unveiled the roster for 3x3 women's basketball on June 5 which will compete in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The 4-women squad was headlined by LA Sparks rookie and the No.2 draft pick, Cameron Brink. USA Basketball decided to bring back the core group of players that won the 3x3 FIBA World Cup last year.

Along with Cameron Brink, Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard, and Cierra Burdick have been named in the women's 3x3 roster for the upcoming Olympics. The troika spearheaded the USA's FIBA World Cup win in 2023.

After earning their places in the 3x3 Olympic squad, Van Lith and Brink shared a wholesome interaction on Instagram.

It all began when Van Lith shared a throwback picture of her and Brink on her Instagram story. Van Lith also wrote a heartfelt caption for LA Sparks star Cameron Brink.

"Really my family fr," Hailey Van Lith wrote.

Brink reacted to Van Lith's gesture and reshared the latter's story with a heartfelt caption as well.

"My girl forever," Brink wrote.

Atlanta Dream's guard Rhyne Howard has also been named in USA's 3x3 women's squad for the Olympics. The 4-women USA team will be coached by Jennifer Rizzotti.

How did Cameron Brink react after getting selected?

The USA 3x3 Basketball shared videos of very selected members of the Olympic squad on social media. The fans got an inside look into how the players reacted upon their selection.

Cameron Brink was overwhelmed by the honor of representing the country at the Olympics. Brink was extremely emotional after she received the USA Olympics jersey and the LA Sparks rookie couldn't control her tears

Brink expressed her gratitude after being selected in the Olympic squad and shed light on how 3x3 basketball has helped her game.

"I am so grateful to be selected and it is an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year. The 3×3 training camp experience helped me transition into the league, and now I cannot wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra, Rhyne and Hailey," Brink said, as quoted by via news18.com.

Cameron Brink is currently showcasing her talent in the ongoing season of the WNBA. The first-year star is averaging eight points after playing nine games so far in the season for LA Sparks. Brink is also averaging 2.6 blocks per game.

Brink will next be in action on June 7 when the LA Sparks square off against the Dallas Wings.