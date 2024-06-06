"Worst rookie Cameron Brink... cannot score": Fans tear into LA Sparks rookie after disappointing game vs Lynx 

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink had a forgettable outing against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Playing in front of their home crowd, the Sparks were destroyed by the traveling Lynx by a whopping margin of 24 points. Sparks suffered an 86-62 defeat at Crypto.com Arena.

One of the main reasons behind LA Sparks' beatdown was rookie Cameron Brink's dismal performance. Brink only managed two points and converted just one of her five shots.

The LA Sparks' rookie shot 1-for-5 from the field and 0-for-1 from 3-point range in 15:43 minutes on the floor. Brink was in foul trouble throughout the game before she fouled out with six fouls with 2:24 minutes remaining in the game.

Fans were not pleased with Brink's disappointing performance and voiced their anguish on social media.

One fan called Cameron Brink the "worst rookie", while another called her "shameless" after she struggled immensely on the night:

"Worst rookie Cameron brink... Cannot score...," wrote a fan on X/Twitter.

"Go fu*k yourself Cameron Brink. 2 points is fu**ing shameless," wrote another fan.

Another fan pointed out how Brink has struggled in recent games for the Sparks:

"This has been a really bad stretch of games from Cameron Brink," wrote another fan.

Fans also criticized Cameron Brink for consistently being in foul trouble during games and not finding a way out to defend without fouling:

"Cameron Brink really fouled out of rookie of the year convos," wrote one fan.

"Another game Cameron brink will play under 20 minutes due to being a foul merchant," another fan said.

"Cameron brink will never reach her potential if she don’t learn how to defend without fouling. This is insane," wrote a frustrated fan.

After enjoying a couple of good individual games during the early stages of the season, Brink has struggled to make a significant impact for the Sparks. Her problem with staying out of foul trouble has also played a major role in that.

Cameron Brink's stats in 2024 WNBA season

Cameron Brink is averaging 8.8 ppg after playing nine games for the LA Sparks (2-7) this season. Brink is shooting 44.8% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line. She also averages 5.4 rpg, 2.1 apg and 2.6 bpg.

The most glaring stat about Cameron Brink has been the number of fouls she has committed so far this season. The LA Sparks rookie leads the league in total fouls committed by a player in the season so far.

Brink has 40 personal fouls to her name in 213 minutes on the floor, averaging 4.4 personal fouls per game.

Moving forward, Brink will have to hone her skills on defense without fouling and find a way to remain on the floor for more game time to try and help her team win some ball games.

