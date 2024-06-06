Cameron Brink's godbrother Stephen Curry hypes up Sparks rookie's Olympic dream: "Same team"

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry got energized with Cameron Brink's Olympic selection. The WNBA rookie broke down in tears as she was selected to be part of Team USA's Olympic 3x3 women's basketball team. Curry was happy to find out that Brink would also suit up for Team USA.

The team consists of three other players to complete the four-member roster. The other players who will be playing alongside Brink will be Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith. The four players will travel to Paris over the summer to compete for the gold medal.

Brink's godbrother, Curry, was excited when it was reported that the Sparks forward would be flying to Paris as well. The Warriors star shared the post of USA Basketball of the rookie holding her No. 8 jersey.

"Same team!!!" Curry posted.

Curry gets hyped for Brink

Brink had recently started her professional career with the Sparks. She was picked second overall by the team and has been exceptional. The 6 ft. 4 forward has averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in eight games. She's also shot well from three as she's made 36.8% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Cameron Brink gets emotional after getting selected to play for Team USA

Professional players always dream of representing their respective countries on the international stage. Not all pro athletes get a chance to do so, but Cameron Brink was fortunate to be a participant in the upcoming Olympic games. As she found out about the news, she got emotional about it.

"'Oh, my God, oh, my God," Brink broke down in tears. "Thank you."

"I'm so grateful to be selected and it's an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year. he 3×3 training camp experience helped me with my transition into the league, and now I can't wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra [Burdick], Rhyne [Howard] and Hailey [Van Lith]."

Even before making a name in the WNBA, Brink had already experienced playing for Team USA. In 2018, she participated in the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Belarus. Although she wasn't the best player for the team at that time, she was still able to help the team win the gold medal.

She participated in another international tournament for Team USA. Brink joined the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Thailand and helped the team secure another gold medal. And in 2023, she teamed up with Van Lith at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Austria where they won the gold medal and she was named the MVP of the tournament.

