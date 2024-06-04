"Just give yourself grace": Cameron Brink reveals Diana Taurasi's sage advice during Sparks vs Mercury skirmish

Cameron Brink revealed the sage advice she received from veteran Diana Taurasi during the LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury game on Monday night. Brink and the Sparks were blown away 87-68 with the 3x WNBA champion leading Phoenix with a game-high 31 points.

Brink had an off day with just six points and five rebounds. The forward revealed the conversation she had with the 41-year-old during the game.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzales, the young Sparks rookie recalled what Taurasi told her when asked what was the best advice she received from the vets in the league.

"Just yesterday, Diana Taurasi came up to me at the free throw line, like 'You're gonna be dealing with this crap for 20 more years'. And I said, 'Not with the way I am playing now,' and she said, 'Just give yourself grace.'"

Trending

Expand Tweet

It has been a good start for Brink this season as she averages 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. LA is one of the teams in the league going through a rebuild and Brink is second in most rebounds per game and the player with the most blocks (2.6) for the side. Taurasi's advice will surely go a long way in helping the 22-year-old carve a promising career in the league.

Cameron Brink shares her experience so far as a rookie in the WNBA

The WNBA is a different beast when compared to the collegiate competitions and Cameron Brink acknowledged the fact all too well. The LA Sparks star spoke to Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview and shed light on the experience as a rookie, and how the learning curve was a necessity.

"It's humbling. It's definitely a huge step up," Brink said. "But I don't think it's anything the rookie class isn't ready for. We need some time and deserve some time as rookies to learn and go through this. We'll make adjustments. That's the great thing about being a rookie, you have some time to make mistakes even though it's also hard to navigate the newness of it."

The Sparks are currently 2-6 and are placed 10th in the league overall. Their last win came against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever as they are on a two-game losing streak. Up next, Cameron Brink and her team get ready for a three-game homestand at the Crypto.com Arena hosting the Minnesota Lynx, Dallas Wings, and the Las Vegas Aces.