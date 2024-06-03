"What a goddess" - WNBA fans swoon over Cameron Brink's pregame outfit sporting $3,500 Dior bag

WNBA fans swooned over Cameron Brink's pregame outfit in the LA Sparks' 2024 Commissioner's Cup matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Brink showed off some skin while sporting a $3,500 Dior handbag. This year's second overall pick has been one of the best-dressed players in the WNBA this season.

Brink was one of several WNBA players featured on the league's official Instagram account for the Phoenix Mercury-LA Sparks matchup. She was wearing T by Alexander Wang, a sports bra with a light blue cotton bolero shirt. She was also carrying a mini saddle dag made by Dior worth around $3,500.

Other WNBA players on the post include Kahleah Copper, Sophie Cunningham, Dearica Hamby, Sug Sutton, Rickea Jackson, Li Yueru, and Azura Stevens.

WNBA fans were enamored with Cameron Brink's beauty and sense of style. They can't get enough of the LA Sparks star, who currently leads the league in blocks per game as a rookie.

"What a goddess," one fan commented on X.

"If you know, then you know. Shout out to her stylist," another fan remarked.

"The ladies of the WNBA are owning it!!" a fan wrote.

More fans were astonished by Cameron Brink's outfit although the LA Sparks could have done more to win their game. The Sparks lost against the Phoenix Mercury, 87-69. Brink had six points, five rebounds and two blocks being limited to just 25 minutes due to foul trouble.

"Her nickname should be Hollywood," a fan suggested.

"She's on the brink of success in marketing. 😁👍 Always classy and sassy though. Total A-lister. 🤘😎 " another fan wrote.

"WNBA is looking good lately, thanks for letting these women represent themselves the real way," one fan commented.

Cameron Brink's previous pregame outfit inspired by Coco Gauff

Before the LA Sparks' game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday, Cameron Brink channeled her inner Coco Gauff with her outfit. Brink wore a New Balance tennis top and skirts inspired by the current World No. 3 player. Both athletes are sponsored by New Balance and recently appeared in an advertisement.

In an interview with ESPN, Gauff reacted to Brink's tribute to her amid the French Open tournament at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

"It was really cool. I haven't got the chance to meet Cameron yet, but obviously been watching her a lot when she was at Stanford and now seeing her in the WNBA is great, and I definitely want to try to catch a game. ... I wasn't expecting it, and it was very nice of her. I think she rocked the fit better than anybody could have," Gauff said.