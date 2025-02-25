Aaliyah Edwards, Sabrina Ionescu & more react to Chicago Sky guard’s touching Mystics exit post 

The Washington Mystics bid goodbye to their two-time All-Star guard Ariel Atkins after trading her to the Chicago Sky last Sunday. Atkins was drafted by the Mystics and played a key role in the team’s 2019 championship run. The Mystics got the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and a pick swap in return.

Ad

On Monday, Atkins went to social media to reflect on her time with the Mystics, expressing her gratitude for the team in a touching post on Instagram.

“Seven seasons here. It feels a little prophetic that my time in DC ends after my 7th season as a Mystic. God is gracious like that,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

Ad

Trending

“Things are changing, but what will always remain the same is the spot in my heart for DC…Forever grateful. Much love, always,” Atkins added.

The IG post garnered numerous reactions from players across the WNBA and some in the NBA. Aaliyah Edwards and reigning WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu bannered those who gave Atkins her well wishes.

“DC will miss you but I will miss you more!!!!!!,” said Edwards, who was Atkins' teammate last season.

Ad

Aaliyah Edwards IG comment

Ionescu added two heart emojis in her comment.

Ad

Sabrina Ionescu IG comment

Connecticut Sun guard Natasha Cloud and Mystics forward Emily Engstler also showed their admiration for Atkins, who played all 40 regular season games last year.

Ad

Natasha Cloud IG comment

Engstler IG comment

Meanwhile, former Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal also gave tribute to Atkins’ Washington legacy with a two-word comment.

Ad

“DC LEGEND,” he wrote.

Beal IG comment

Ariel Atkins played seven seasons with the Mystics. Known as a defensive specialist, she averaged 14.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game last year as the Mystics missed the playoffs, settling for the ninth seed with a 14-26 win-loss record.

Ad

Former Mystics Ariel Atkins' addition seen as boost to Chicago Sky’s playoff contention next year

The Chicago Sky missed the playoffs last year despite the brilliance of rookie Angel Reese. With the trade to get Atkins, the team is poised to make the playoffs in the 2025 season.

In a statement by Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca, the team believes Atkins could be a building block in the Sky’s return to the WNBA playoffs.

Ad

“As one of the league's top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago," he said.

The Atkins addition is the latest in the Sky’s offseason retooling after hiring new coach Tyler Marsh on top of trading for Rebecca Allen.

Atkins is also expected to fill in the role left by Marina Mabrey, who joined the Connecticut Sun in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback