Aaliyah Edwards Stats Tonight: Rising star shines with solid performance in loss vs Vinyl BC (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 21)

Aaliyah Edwards and the Mist Basketball Club crossed swords against Vinyl Basketball Club in an Unrivaled matchup on Friday. Edwards came off the bench as Mist opened the game with a starting lineup featuring Breanna Stewart, Rickea Jackson, and Jewell Loyd.

Despite her team’s 72-65 loss, Edwards put together a strong performance. She finished with six points on an efficient 3 of 6 shooting from the field, without attempting a 3-pointer or a free throw. The rising star also made a significant impact on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds while adding two assists. However, she committed three turnovers in 11 minutes.

Aaliyah Edwards through four quarters

The Washington Mystics star made an immediate impact upon entering the game, displaying composure on both ends of the floor. She was highly effective in the first quarter, contributing significantly to her team’s efforts.

In the opening period, Edwards took four shot attempts, converting two, while also dominating the defensive glass with five rebounds, all coming on the defensive end.

Edwards saw limited action in the second quarter, playing just one minute without adding to her point total. However, she made her presence felt with a single assist, marking her only contribution of the period.

By halftime, Aaliyah Edwards had recorded four points on 2 of 4 shooting from the field. In just five minutes of play, she also tallied five rebounds, one assist and one turnover.

Edwards remained a key contributor for her team after halftime, displaying composure and confidence throughout. The young forward provided a consistent scoring spark for the Mist, maintaining her efficiency on the offensive end.

In addition to her scoring, the Mystics star dominated the boards, aggressively crashing the glass. By the end of the third quarter, she had reached a total of 10 rebounds, further solidifying her impact on the game.

Edwards saw limited action in the final period, playing just one minute without adding to her stat line as her team fell to a seven-point defeat.

