Aaliyah Edwards, DiJonai Carrington and Sparks' $338,056 star give 5'5” Kevin Hart a tough time while clicking selfies at NBA All-Star Game

Kevin Hart was one of the biggest entertainers at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, an event packed with celebrities, including WNBA stars. After Shaq’s OGs secured the championship, Hart shared a hilarious moment with three WNBA players, struggling to fit into their photos.
First up was 6-foot-2 forward Rickea Jackson, who is in the second year of her four-year, $338,056 contract with the LA Sparks. She humorously had to pose downward to fit the 5-foot-5 comedian into the frame of her selfie.
Then, 6-foot-3 Aaliyah Edwards and 5-foot-11 DiJonai Carrington took turns snapping pictures with Hart, making it even tougher for him to fit into the shots.
Hart couldn’t help but call them out for their outfits:
“What’s with all these dumba** heels on? You look stupid.”
Beyond the height jokes, Hart also drew attention for some of his more unhinged humor while working on the broadcast team, including a jab at Shaquille O’Neal’s outfit, saying he looked like a porn director.
Fans react to Kevin Hart’s role as on-court emcee at 2025 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA switched up the All-Star Game format in 2025, including adding comedian and four-time NBA Celebrity Game MVP Kevin Hart as an on-court emcee.
While he landed a few jokes, the overall reaction from fans online was that he dominated the event too much, taking attention away from the game and players.
One fan summed it up:
“2 hours of ads, 45 minutes of Kevin Hart, 10 minutes of basketball: Adam Silver’s NBA All Star Weekend.”
“It’s cool that they’re letting the NBA guys play a little basketball during the breaks of this kevin hart special,” another sarcastically said.
“We want the players to take the all star game seriously!!!! 😠 😠 😠 so we’re going to start the final game but stop it suddenly for 20 minutes when the score is 11-1 to let Kevin Hart give stuff away to some network show hosts 🤪🤪🤪,” another sarcastic comment read.
“Yeah the Kevin Hart thing is a huge swing and a miss,” another said.
“The Kevin Hart thing is not working. At all,” another added.
This year’s All-Star Weekend saw Mac McClung earn his third straight Dunk Contest crown, Tyler Herro win the 3-Point Contest and Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley claim victory in the Skills Challenge.
Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star team of NBA veterans, called Shaq’s OGs, won the All-Star Game, with Steph Curry earning MVP honors.
