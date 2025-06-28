Aari McDonald stats tonight: How did Fever guard perform against Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings (June 27)? | 2025 WNBA Season

Just 24 hours after a tough loss to the LA Sparks, Aari McDonald and the Indiana Fever once again suit up, this time to take on the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings. The Fever (7-8) are looking to get back to .500 as they square off against the Wings (4-12) at American Airlines Center.

Last night, McDonald came up big for the Fever, hitting clutch shots and injecting much-needed energy from the bench. The former Arizona Wildcat finished with 14 points and two boards on Thursday night, but Indiana went on to lose 85-75 to the Sparks.

As a testament to her solid play, McDonald earned a starting nod in the showdown against Dallas. She finished the first quarter with five points, one rebound, and two assists.

