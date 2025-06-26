Aari McDonald stats tonight: How did Fever rookie perform in absence of Caitlin Clark against LA Sparks (June 26) | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever fans are once again monitoring Aari McDonald stats as the dynamic guard looks to fill the void left by Caitlin Clark. Prior to the Fever's matchup with the LA Sparks, Clark was ruled out due to a groin injury, giving McDonald another chance to step up and prove herself as a floor general.

After seeing action in three games for the Fever via an emergency hardship exception, McDonald was signed by the team for the rest of the season, as confirmed in a press release on Wednesday. Heading into the game against the Sparks, the former Arizona Wildcat is averaging 11.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg.

McDonald will have to push herself to the limit as she helps the team make up for the absence of their star point guard. Coming off the bench in the LA-Indiana game, McDonald played just under 11 minutes and posted three points, one rebound, and one steal in the first half.

