"AB Caitlin Clark revenge tour 2024" - WNBA fans in splits over Antonio Brown mocking Angel Reese & Chennedy Carter with meme roast

Antonio Brown surprised WNBA fans today after he charged against Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter from the Chicago Sky. The former NFL wide receiver trolled Caitlin Clark on X (formerly Twitter) resulting in a block by the Indiana Fever rookie.

Brown has apparently picked new targets, as he shared an edit of Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter. The former wide receiver likened the Chicago Sky duo to Diego and Sid, two characters from the Ice Age franchise.

Plenty of fans reacted to the post. Most of them laughed at this joke and fans were quick to remember Caitlin Clark after AB posted this.

One fan said that this is the revenge tour of Brown with Clark, considering their history and how Reese and Carter have acted towards Clark.

"AB Caitlin Clark revenge tour 2024," one fan said.

Some fans pointed out the differences and similarities between Reese and Carter compared to Diego and Sid.

"Lmao that tiger got the same face as the girl on the left," one fan said.

"Both of them are hated that’s the difference," another fan said.

Others were surprised by Brown's action against this pair.

"AB violating on another level 😭," one person said.

Angel Reese has been involved in controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese has made headlines in the past couple of weeks. The Chicago Sky rookie turned a lot of heads when she apparently took a shot at Caitlin Clark following a win against the New York Liberty.

On June 1, she appeared to celebrate Chennedy Carter pushing the Indiana Fever rookie to the floor when they clashed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse over the weekend.

Moreover, she took credit for the renewed interest in the WNBA, stating that she's willing to become a villain if that means she can make an impact on the game 20 years from now.

"People are pulling up to games. We've got celebrities coming to games, sold-out arenas. Just because of one single game. And just looking at that, I'll take that role, I'll take the bad guy role and I'll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates," Angel Reese said on Monday.

"I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me too.' And I want y'all to realize that."

In the past, Reese said she didn't have an issue with Caitlin Clark. While she has potential for success both on and off the court, some of her actions have not sat well with plenty of fans.