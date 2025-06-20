"AB and Howard should be ashamed": Fever fans berate Caitlin Clark's teammates after Courtney Williams' take on Marina Mabrey foul

Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams was the latest to dish her opinion on Marina Mabrey's rough foul against Caitlin Clark during Tuesday's contest between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. Williams suggested that if it were one of the Lynx players, the entire team would have "crashed out."

Here's what the veteran guard said on Twitch stream, "Studbuz," with teammate Natisha Hiedeman:

"Aye, we would have been crashing out on our team," Williams said.

Hiedeman said she would have Williams' back if someone shoved her, but she instantly rejected the idea that a player would run up on her. However, Williams hilariously said that players might do it to their teammate, Bridget Carleton.

"Out team would crash bro," Williams added. "Because they would play with somebody that's like ... Bridget, or like you know what I'm saying. It's like bro stop that s**t and playing with Bridget like that before we run down on some s**t."

Fever fans spotted the interaction online and shared it on X. The sentiment among the fanbase was common about most players walking away when Caitlin Clark got into it with Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon on Tuesday.

Here's how fans reacted to Courtney Williams' comments:

lui @luihrms LINK Tbh, AB and Howard should be ashamed for just standing there while Caitlin got shoved. No reaction, no nothing. I’m not saying they need to throw hands, but at the very least, show some emotion. Push back, step in, do something to show you’ve got your teammate’s back. ☹️

The Indiana Fever @report_clark LINK They have to become that though if they have an aspirations of becoming Champions. They are too soft right now and that's why every team is trying to punk them

I’ll never forget you Bobby Nash♡⋆*ೃ:. @caitlinclarks LINK Courtney and Natisha are saying you’re charmin soft @IndianaFever

╭⊰ 💋 ⊱╮ @mspettynm LINK mind you CC is always standing up for her teammates on the court. The first game against sky, when NH was pushed she stood up for her but look at what happened

Advantage sports @CoachJBSports LINK This what I’m saying. This is a championship mindset. When you are trying to compete for championships that should be automatic.

Marina Mabrey's foul on Caitlin Clark was upgraded to flagrant two

There was significant outrage from Fever fans on Tuesday after the refs let Marina Mabrey get off the hook for her actions after shoving Caitlin Clark. Mabrey and Clark received the same punishment, earning technical fouls for their involvement in escalating the melee.

The crew chief initially deemed it unworthy of a harsher penalty, saying the contact wasn't enough. However, the WNBA altered the foul into a flagrant penalty two after the game. Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham, who seemingly avenged the foul on Clark with a brutal hit against Jacy Sheldon at the end of the game, received a significant penalty for her actions despite being called for a flagrant two.

No players were suspended in this scuffle.

Annie Costabile @AnnieCostabile LINK WNBA confirmed Marina Mabrey's technical has been upgraded to a flagrant 2 which comes with a fine. Sophie Cunningham, who was assessed a flagrant 2, received an additional fine for her actions in last night's melee with 46 seconds to play. No suspensions.

Coach Stephanie White blamed the refs for not taking control of the game early after things became seemingly tense in the first quarter, particularly between Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon. It ultimately resulted in the following back-and-forth that overshadowed the game and caused significant controversy.

