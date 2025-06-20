"AB and Howard should be ashamed": Fever fans berate Caitlin Clark's teammates after Courtney Williams' take on Marina Mabrey foul

Minnesota Lynx star Courtney Williams was the latest to dish her opinion on Marina Mabrey's rough foul against Caitlin Clark during Tuesday's contest between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. Williams suggested that if it were one of the Lynx players, the entire team would have "crashed out."
Here's what the veteran guard said on Twitch stream, "Studbuz," with teammate Natisha Hiedeman:
"Aye, we would have been crashing out on our team," Williams said.
Hiedeman said she would have Williams' back if someone shoved her, but she instantly rejected the idea that a player would run up on her. However, Williams hilariously said that players might do it to their teammate, Bridget Carleton.
"Out team would crash bro," Williams added. "Because they would play with somebody that's like ... Bridget, or like you know what I'm saying. It's like bro stop that s**t and playing with Bridget like that before we run down on some s**t."
Fever fans spotted the interaction online and shared it on X. The sentiment among the fanbase was common about most players walking away when Caitlin Clark got into it with Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon on Tuesday.
Here's how fans reacted to Courtney Williams' comments:
Marina Mabrey's foul on Caitlin Clark was upgraded to flagrant two
There was significant outrage from Fever fans on Tuesday after the refs let Marina Mabrey get off the hook for her actions after shoving Caitlin Clark. Mabrey and Clark received the same punishment, earning technical fouls for their involvement in escalating the melee.
The crew chief initially deemed it unworthy of a harsher penalty, saying the contact wasn't enough. However, the WNBA altered the foul into a flagrant penalty two after the game. Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham, who seemingly avenged the foul on Clark with a brutal hit against Jacy Sheldon at the end of the game, received a significant penalty for her actions despite being called for a flagrant two.
No players were suspended in this scuffle.
Coach Stephanie White blamed the refs for not taking control of the game early after things became seemingly tense in the first quarter, particularly between Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon. It ultimately resulted in the following back-and-forth that overshadowed the game and caused significant controversy.