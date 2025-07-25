"Absolute assassin" - Fever fans lose it after Caitlin Clark's $72,414 backup's stone cold step-back 3 ices A'ja Wilson's Aces

Caitlin Clark missed another game on Thursday, but her backup, Aari McDonald, stepped up and even hit a dagger 3-point shot. McDonald's late three lifted the Indiana Fever over A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, causing fans online to lose their minds. With less than 40 seconds left in the game, the Fever was up 75-70 over the Aces. McDonald had the ball in her hands and hit a step-back 3-point shot to ice the game. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd erupted as the Fever earned an 80-70 victory. McDonald finished with nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes. She went 3-for-4 from the field, making all of her three attempts from beyond the arc. Her dagger was the only shot she took in the entire fourth quarter, which makes it even more impressive. Indiana Fever fans appreciated Aari McDonald's effort in Thursday's game. McDonald has been a godsend for the Fever, especially with Caitlin Clark's injury woes this season. Clark has endured four muscle-related injuries already, and there's no timetable for her return. Here are some of the best comments on McDonald's ice-cold dagger from beyond the arc. CC Report @cc22reportLINKAbsolute assassin sh*t and look how happy the team is for her, she wanted that one and she got it. iComment 🗣️ @jason_z51LINKCould’ve swore I heard a door slam when that went in 🚪 Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKAari are you nuts? MJ @eMjAy_023LINKDipped into her Kelsey Mitchell bag for the dagger.Braize @braize658253LINKAari McDaggerdawndance @wordsquireLINKAari, the MVP of stepper uppers!While Aari McDonald, who was signed late to a $72K contract, hit the dagger, a lot of players stepped up again in the absence of Caitlin Clark. Kelsey Mitchell had a game-high 21 points, while Natasha Howard finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Sophie Cunningham added 15 points, and Aliyah Boston posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Latest update on Caitlin Clark's groin injuryThe Indiana Fever released a statement before Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Aces regarding an update on Caitlin Clark. The two-time WNBA All-Star has no timetable for a return, but no further injuries were found on her. She's expected to continue rehabbing, with the franchise prioritizing her full recovery. &quot;Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered,&quot; the Fever announced. &quot;Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return.&quot;Clark had a hamstring issue in the preseason, which she aggravated early in the season. After fully recovering from that injury, she suffered a groin injury that caused her to miss five games. She seemingly aggravated the groin before the All-Star break.