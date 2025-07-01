"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY": Analyst flames WNBA players for harboring animosity toward Caitlin Clark 

On Monday, fans and analysts alike were abuzz as Caitlin Clark's voting splits in the selection of 2025 WNBA All-Star starters were revealed. Though the Indiana Fever star got first place in the fan vote and third place in the media vote, she placed ninth in the votes submitted by the players.

After the voting splits were disclosed by the WNBA, veteran broadcaster Dick Vitale went on X to offer his response to the player vote.

"Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that @WNBA ⁦players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard," Vitale tweeted. "Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes - increase in salaries-sold out crowds - improved TV Ratings"

Though Vitale didn't mention the term "Caitlin Clark effect," he was essentially referring to the boost in viewership and live attendance that the WNBA has witnessed since Clark entered the league.

In 2024, multiple events and games featuring Clark drew millions of viewers, setting one viewership record after another. To add to this, attendance numbers in CC's games (whether inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse or in various WNBA arenas across the U.S.) have been impressive as well.

Though Clark's basketball persona has been a driving force behind these metrics, the WNBA players nevertheless showed more support for other talented guards in the vote for the All-Star starting backcourt. This vote was topped by Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), and Skylar Diggins (Seattle Storm).

Even the Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers, who is this year's rookie phenom, ranked higher than Clark in the player vote — five ranks ahead, to be exact. Still, Clark's standing among the fans and the media has propelled her to the All-Star starting five, as well as the role of team captain opposite MVP contender Napheesa Collier.

Caitlin Clark sets All-Star record for second consecutive year

While Clark was on the fringe of the top ten in the player vote, she was second to none in the fan vote. For good measure, she set a record in this category as well.

For the second year in a row, Clark broke the record for most fan votes garnered in the WNBA All-Star selection process. After a staggering 700,735 fan votes in 2024, the Fever guard received a total of 1,293,526 fan votes this year.

Poetically, the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will emanate from Clark's home venue of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A legion of Clark supporters is expected to rock the arena on July 19.

