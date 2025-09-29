"Accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression": Fever fans slam A'ja Wilson for calling out Aliyah Boston over "special whistle" claim 

A'ja Wilson didn't hesitate to offer her peace of mind after Aliyah Boston earned 13 free throws in Sunday's Game 4 win for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA playoff semis. The whistle has been a hot topic between the teams amid a physical series. The Fever and a few other rival fan bases have often claimed that Wilson has a "special whistle."

Boston herself has mentioned it. However, after Sunday's massive disparity, Wilson called out those comments. The Aces superstar said in her post-game press conference:

"Aliyah did say I have a special whistle, she shot 13 today ... she said that last game to me that I had a special whistle, which is cool. You just gotta play better defense. Make her looks a little difficult and kinda go from there."

Aliyah Boston finished with a playoff career high of 24 points. She added 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks, producing a decisive performance in the 90-83 series extending win.

She missed three of her 13 free throws. On the other hand, A'ja Wilson had 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks on 58.3% shooting with six trips to the foul line.

Wilson's comments seemed apt for this game, but not from an overall perspective. She still leads the 2025 playoffs in free-throw attempts with 48, while Boston has 23. She only had 10 before Sunday's game. Wilson has also led the league in free throws in the playoffs during the 2020, 2022 and 2023 seasons.

She has also been the league leader in regular season five times, including the last three consecutive years. Fever fans took exception to her comments from Sunday, calling out the Aces superstar with the following reactions:

WBB Ghoul @bostonandclark When you're accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression.

pol pol 🇲🇽 🐐 @polpolnb @ericaf455 A’ja Whistle crying cause she’s no longer the only one with it? 😭🙏

「开」 @chillmonger @ShowCaseShabazz a'ja wilson you have attempted 48 free throws in this postseason alone compared to aliyah boston's 23. 13 of those free throws of aliyah's was TODAY do not act like that... you're better than that

SteveSherwood is safe in the Portland "war zone." @steve_sherwood @ShowCaseShabazz For a rare moment, A'ja experiences the world that others live in.

. @Bricheese32 @ShowCaseShabazz When Wilson had more free throws in a game than the other team shot as a whole certain people were quiet though.

Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear @ShowCaseShabazz A'ja has the most FT's this season, and second place isn't even close. She has 50 more FTA this season than the next most.

Sophie Cunningham bats for lopsided whistle in Aliyah Boston and Fever's favor against A'ja Wilson's Aces

Many felt Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever downed A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 due to a lopsided whistle. The final free-throw attempt count was 34-11 in the Fever's favor. Even analysts who ideally speak for Indiana called out the disparity.

Sophie Cunningham, who has had her fair share of criticism against the refs, rooted for such a game. Here's what she said, replying to WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg:

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller And it’s about damn time. I honestly thought the refs did a nice job today on both sides!

The Fever probably have more complaints than anyone against the officials over the past two years, with a lack of whistle for stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

On Sunday, the disparity existed, but at least 11 of those 34 trips for the Fever came in the final 61 seconds when A'ja Wilson and Co. played catch-up, hoping for a miraculous comeback down seven.

