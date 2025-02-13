"Aces def told her to get TF on with that nonsense": Fans react as Kelsey Plum sends ultimate reminder of her point guard credentials

On Feb. 2, the LA Sparks participated in a three-team trade that brought the three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to LA. The Sparks also received the ninth pick in the 2025 draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 draft in the transaction.

The two-time WNBA champion has landed on a roster full of potential but plagued with injuries. On Wednesday Meghan L. Hall from USA Today reported on Plum's thoughts on her role in the LA squad.

“I made the Olympic team as a point guard. I think people forget that,” Plum said.

However, the fans had a mixed reaction to Plum's remarks. One fan joked that the Las Vegas Aces traded her because of such ideas.

"Yeah, the aces def told her to get TF on with that nonsense lmfao😭😭"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts in the post's comment section.

"😂🤣😂😂she barely played in the Olympics and wasn’t the main point," one fan commented.

"Lol getting picked for Olympic team isn’t based on how good you are, it’s based on if the people on the selection committee like you," another fan said.

"That says more about the Olympic Committee's selection process than her "skills" as a PG," another fan said.

Another set of fans expressed their excitement to see Plum play in the position she desired.

"Glad Plum gets to shine bright. It's what she wanted the ball in her hand the most. Can't wait to see her Sparks debut," one fan added.

"Oh the Kelsey will be a PG. that’s interesting," another fan said.

Kelsey Plum had a good run with the Aces last season, averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. However, she mostly played as a shooting guard the entire season.

It remains to be seen if the Sparks go with Plum at the point over Odyssey Sims.

Kelsey Plum sings praises of her new home in the WNBA

Kelsey Plum seems happy with her new team. On Wednesday, Meghan L. Hall reported on Plum's statements about her new team.

"I’ve been treated better than I’ve ever been as a WNBA player," Plum said.

The former Aces star had some concerns coming into LA, as per Hall. However, the LA Sparks front office exceeded her expectations to wash away all of her doubts.

