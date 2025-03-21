Aces' Elizabeth Kitley drops 5-word reaction for working up a sweat

WNBA players are now gearing up for another season of women’s basketball as the league’s 2025 season starts in May. One of those who are working towards getting in game shape is Las Vegas Aces’ Elizabeth Kitley, who is set to debut for the team this season after being drafted last year.

Ad

Kitley was seen working out her three-point shooting in an Instagram story shared by former Iowa Hawkeyes player Monika Czinano on Thursday. In the clip, Kitley was looking to improve her movement shooting from the corner.

“Perhaps anything but light grey,” Czinano wrote in her IG story, talking about the sweat Kitley put in during the workout.

“You scared of some sweat,” Kitley replied as she reposted the story.

Ad

Trending

Kitley's IG story (Credits: @elizabethkitley/ IG)

A product of Virginia Tech, Kitley spent the past year recovering from a torn ACL, which prevented her from playing in last year’s NCAA tournament. The injury did not stop the Aces from drafting her as the 24th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Ad

Kitley played five seasons at Virginia Tech, averaging 17.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, exhausting all her eligibility years for the school. She also became ACC’s all-time leading scorer with 2,709 points and rebounder with 1,506 boards.

The Aces put Elizabeth Kitley in their reserve list throughout last year as they failed to defend their title, losing to the eventual 2024 WNBA champions New York Liberty in the semifinals.

The 6-foot-6 Kitley is expected to be reigning MVP A’ja Wilson’s backup for next season as they look to regain the title they won in back-to-back years from 2022 to 2023.

Ad

Elizabeth Kitley raring to play with the Aces after learning from afar in missed season

Elizabeth Kitley will be another weapon for the Las Vegas Aces next season. In her introductory press conference, Kitley said that she was learning from afar, watching the Aces play on the court and that she was excited to utilize what she learned on the floor.

Ad

"From day one, I kind of saw the opportunity that I had in front of me and for this lovely organization to bring me in and let me be involved, but still behind the scenes was such a cool opportunity, because not really any other rookies get that," Elizabeth Kitley said.

Kitley is also embracing the opportunity to play alongside elite names such as Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray with the Aces.

Ad

"You get drafted and then you have to play right away and adjust so fast. But I feel like I've been lucky to be able to observe the people that I've been able to watch. I mean, go down the list with A'ja (Wilson) and Chelsea (Gray) and Jackie (Young) and just such incredible people to look up to ... that's just a rare experience, and I'm very lucky to have had that."

The WNBA season will start on May 16, but the Aces will play their first regular season game against the defending champions, New York Liberty, on May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback