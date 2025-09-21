  • home icon
  "Aces will lose, they are fool's gold" - Fans react to 8 WNBA insiders predicting Fever elimination by A'ja Wilson & Co in playoffs semis

"Aces will lose, they are fool's gold" - Fans react to 8 WNBA insiders predicting Fever elimination by A'ja Wilson & Co in playoffs semis

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 21, 2025 23:45 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Fans react to 8 WNBA insiders predicting Fever elimination by A'ja Wilson & Co in playoffs semis. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever surprised the WNBA community on Sunday after they stole Game 1 of their playoff semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces at their home. The Fever were the underdogs in the matchup as walked in the Michelob ULTRA Arena with six players on the injury list.

The Aces were fully healthy with no player on the injury report. However, the underdogs pulled off a miracle and secured a 89-73 win.

Following the big win, a Fever fan shared a picture on his X account featuring the predictions of eight WNBA analysts. Every single analyst had favored Las Vegas to win the series against Indiana.

However, fans online did not agree with the predictions and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

"Aces will lose, they are fool's gold, and we will show them with their fake MVP.," one fan said.
"Bookmarked. Keeping receipt in case I get a chance to talk some sht lol," another fan said.
"Will get back you with receipt.🫡" another fan said.
"Same as their predictions for the Fever-Dream series, and they'll be proven wrong again lol," the fan commented.
"The Aces can't handle the Fever's pace. These predictions couldn't be more wrong - mark my words, it'll be Fever in 4," another fan said.
"and sophie wasn’t lying when she said the whole league hates the fever 🤷🏽‍♀️" another fan said.

The Fever will play Game 2 of their semifinal series against the Aces on Tuesday.

WNBA analyst Rachel DeMita floats wild prediction after Fever's triumph vs Aces

WNBA analyst Rachel DeMita gave a wild prediction about the WNBA Finals after the Fever triumphed over the Aces in Game 1.

The analyst predicted that a Fever vs Phoenix Mercury matchup can be this season's headlining game.

"I know it's way too early.. but Fever vs. Mercury Finals would feed families," she tweeted.
The Fever and the Mercury are teams with some of the biggest fanbases in the entire league. Phoenix has a rich legacy in the league as three-time champions while the Fever have always been the underdogs with a sole championship in their cabinet.

However, it would take superstar-level performances from both teams for DeMita's prediction to become a reality. While Indiana secured their first win in their semifinal series, the Mercury lost their first game (69-82) against the Minnesota Lynx in theirs.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
