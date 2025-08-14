"ACL in shreds" - WNBA fans react to injured Sydney Colson standing arm-in-arm with Sophie Cunningham wearing knee brace 

Less than a week after suffering a season-ending injury, Sydney Colson participated in a publicity event for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Her commitment to the franchise drew praise from social media users.Colson was joined by Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard at the Indiana State Fair. Despite rupturing her ACL, she appeared alongside her teammates without crutches, wearing only a knee brace.Fans lauded the guard for her loyalty to the team.“The fact that Syd is still doing publicity shit for the Fever with all that shit on her leg and her ACL in shreds 😭Fever girl for life man,” a fan wrote.CC Report (Taylor's Version) @cc22reportLINKThe fact that Syd is still doing publicity shit for the Fever with all that shit on her leg and her ACL in shreds 😭 Fever girl for life manOthers chimed in, appreciating her dedication.&quot;If Syd doesn't retire as a member of the Fever, y'all mishandled that sh**, fo real,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;you are the real MVP - get well soon,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Awwww love it!! Praying for you Syd!!&quot; a fan said.&quot;syd my baby,&quot; another fan commented.During the first quarter of Indiana’s matchup with the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 7, Colson tore her left ACL. After securing an offensive rebound, she landed awkwardly on her left leg. Aari McDonald also went down, suffering a broken bone in her right foot.The Fever confirmed the following day that both guards would miss the remainder of the season.Indiana Fever sign replacement guards for Sydney Colson and Aari McDonaldCaitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury and has no set return date. However, she is not expected to miss rest of the season. The same cannot be said for Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, whose absences left the Fever without a true point guard.The team started Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull in the backcourt on Sunday and Tuesday, but neither is a natural point guard. This lack of a true floor general prompted Indiana to sign Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Monday.The team added further backcourt depth. The Fever announced the signing of Kyra Lambert to a seven-day contract on Wednesday.“The Indiana Fever have signed guard Kyra Lambert (KAI-ruh) to a seven-day contract, the team announced today,” the Fever said in a statement. “The Fever qualify for the roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.”Lambert last played for Olympiacos in Greece, where she helped capture the Greek A1 League title. Last season, she averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists per game.