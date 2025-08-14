  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "ACL in shreds" - WNBA fans react to injured Sydney Colson standing arm-in-arm with Sophie Cunningham wearing knee brace 

"ACL in shreds" - WNBA fans react to injured Sydney Colson standing arm-in-arm with Sophie Cunningham wearing knee brace 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 14, 2025 20:38 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (image credit: getty)

Less than a week after suffering a season-ending injury, Sydney Colson participated in a publicity event for the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Her commitment to the franchise drew praise from social media users.

Ad

Colson was joined by Sophie Cunningham, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard at the Indiana State Fair. Despite rupturing her ACL, she appeared alongside her teammates without crutches, wearing only a knee brace.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans lauded the guard for her loyalty to the team.

“The fact that Syd is still doing publicity shit for the Fever with all that shit on her leg and her ACL in shreds 😭Fever girl for life man,” a fan wrote.
Ad

Others chimed in, appreciating her dedication.

"If Syd doesn't retire as a member of the Fever, y'all mishandled that sh**, fo real," another fan wrote.
"you are the real MVP - get well soon," one fan tweeted.
"Awwww love it!! Praying for you Syd!!" a fan said.
"syd my baby," another fan commented.

During the first quarter of Indiana’s matchup with the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 7, Colson tore her left ACL. After securing an offensive rebound, she landed awkwardly on her left leg. Aari McDonald also went down, suffering a broken bone in her right foot.

Ad

The Fever confirmed the following day that both guards would miss the remainder of the season.

Indiana Fever sign replacement guards for Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a right groin injury and has no set return date. However, she is not expected to miss rest of the season.

The same cannot be said for Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, whose absences left the Fever without a true point guard.

Ad

The team started Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull in the backcourt on Sunday and Tuesday, but neither is a natural point guard. This lack of a true floor general prompted Indiana to sign Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Monday.

The team added further backcourt depth. The Fever announced the signing of Kyra Lambert to a seven-day contract on Wednesday.

“The Indiana Fever have signed guard Kyra Lambert (KAI-ruh) to a seven-day contract, the team announced today,” the Fever said in a statement. “The Fever qualify for the roster spot due to the injuries to Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.”

Lambert last played for Olympiacos in Greece, where she helped capture the Greek A1 League title. Last season, she averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists per game.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications