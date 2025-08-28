"Adam Sandler style comp is crazy" - Caitlin Clark trolls former teammate Kate Martin over candid admission about fashion statement

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had fun in the comments of an Instagram post from her former college teammate. Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin shot an advertisement for DripDrop, and she shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media.In the video, Martin was asked about her fashion statement. She mentioned famed comedian Adam Sandler as the inspiration. Sandler, known for his comedy films, isn't flashy with his clothes.The former Iowa guard said she prefers wearing baggy clothing during her product shoot.“I would definitely say my drip is like Adam Sandler,” Martin said. “Very casual, very athletic vibe. Baggy. Not too worried about the drip. DripDrop is my only drip.”Her former teammate, Clark, thought it was hilarious when Martin cited Sandler as her inspiration. On Instagram, the two-time All-Star trolled her close friend.“Adam Sandler style comp is crazy,” the Fever star commented.Clark also sent a GIF of Sandler in the comments.The two players have faced twice this season. In both contests, the Fever lost to the newest WNBA team. Caitlin Clark showed why she's one of the best players as she had 11 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in their first game. She followed it up with 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.Martin had nine points and five rebounds on 57.1% shooting from the field the first time. In their second game, the Valkyries guard had five points and two rebounds.Skip Bayless rips Caitlin Clark's teammateSkip Bayless is known to make hot takes on his show, &quot;The Skip Bayless Show.&quot; In one of the recent episodes of his show, Bayless commented on the possibility of Caitlin Clark taking a mental break from the league. However, Sophie Cunningham clapped back at the media personality and said that the star guard isn't lying about her injury.In the latest episode of Bayless' show, he ripped Cunningham and said that she's taking advantage of her friendship with Clark.&quot;And did Cunningham ever start taking advantage of that! She quickly befriended Caitlin — that was smart — and she took the role of Caitlin's on-court and in interviews protector... did that ever quickly endear her to Caitlin's billions of fans out there,&quot; Bayless said (1:20).Though Bayless said that Cunningham has benefited this season due to Caitlin Clark's prolonged absence. He even commended the guard for being a better shooter than the star point guard this season.