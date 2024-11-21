"Adam Silver turning to Caitlin Clark to help with NBA TV ratings": Fans react to Fever star nailing funny rookie move in new State Farm ad

Caitlin Clark appeared in a new State Farm ad centered on the theme of "rookie moves." In the commercial, the Indiana Fever star humorously offers advice to a couple dealing with a garage mishap.

Appearing out of thin air, Clark jokes that her rookie year is already “ancient history” and shares that she has many stories to tell. However, she ends up committing her own “rookie move” by forgetting she’s supposed to be in a game. Watch the ad here.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans found the ad amusing, with some joking that Caitlin Clark was being utilized to help improve ratings for the men’s league. State Farm has been a longstanding partner of both the NBA and WNBA.

“Adam Silver turning to Caitlin Clark to help with NBA TV ratings. What an age we live in,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“The NBA (is) using her motion to bring some eyes to the NBA because of the decline they have now,” another said.

Reports suggest that NBA viewership has been declining, with Commissioner Adam Silver attributing the drop to the recent World Series and U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, many fans applauded Clark’s acting skills showcased in the commercial.

“Run her her emmy thank you,” one said.

“Timely references, comedic elements, message sent…10/10 ad,” another said

“The way she unfolded that chair lol 😭 Her acting is 🔥,” another wrote.

“This is the greatest commercial of all time. Of. All. Time,” another added.

Although the ad humorously highlights rookie mistakes, Clark’s actual rookie year was anything but. She had a standout season, helping the Indiana Fever end a long playoff drought and breaking multiple records en route to winning Rookie of the Year.

Report: Caitlin Clark Unrivaled won’t play in Unrivaled

Despite excitement for Caitlin Clark’s participation in the new Unrivaled Basketball League, ESPN’s Michael Voepel reported Wednesday that she will not play in its inaugural season.

Voepel wrote:

“Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will not play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled in its inaugural season, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Wednesday.”

Expand Tweet

Clark previously stated she was unlikely to play basketball in her first offseason as a professional. Reports earlier indicated Unrivaled made her a lucrative offer.

Founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is a new 3-on-3 league set to launch in January in Miami. It aims to provide WNBA players with a high-paying alternative to playing overseas during the offseason.

The league’s average salary is expected to be around $250,000, significantly higher than WNBA salaries, where the 2024 minimum is $64,150 and the supermax cap is $241,984.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback