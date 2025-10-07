"Adjusting to not being randomly assaulted": Fever fans react to Lexie Hull turning heads in offseason with style and glamor 

After helping the Indiana Fever reach the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA playoffs, Lexie Hull is enjoying some well-deserved time off. She attended the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, where she showed off her style.Hull attended the event with a few friends and shared photos on Instagram stories from Day 1. Fans erupted with reactions, being left in awe of her glamorous outfit.“Lexie Hull adjusting to not being randomly assaulted,” a Sophie Cunningham fan account wrote.&quot;Love that ! It’s good to change it up once in a while,” @happierplss said.“Enjoy your down time ❤️ see you in Unrivalled,” @onestringshy said.“Bringing the smoke!!,” @ThomasS88352039 wrote.“Looking good, ladies. Hope you are enjoying yourselves,” @rayceroyal said.“She deserves ALL the vacation and spa days this offseason,” @EmJayOffish wrote.The Indiana Fever suffered multiple setbacks this season, with long-term injuries to guards, including Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson. Hull took full advantage of the opportunity to step up when her team needed her the most.The 2025 season turned out to be the best of her career. Playing in all 44 games, she set career highs across every major category, averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She elevated her performances in the postseason, averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing.Lexie Hull expresses love for franchise and city ahead of free agencyLexie Hull has spent the first four years of her career with the Indiana Fever, but this upcoming offseason could shape what comes next for her. As a restricted free agent, her future with the Fever is up in the air.Hull’s strong performance throughout the 2025 season will likely catch the attention of other teams. Amid the uncertainty, she expressed her admiration for Indiana and the franchise, subtly hinting at her desire to be retained.&quot;I'm a restricted free agent so I think that changes things a little bit,&quot; Hull said. &quot;I've loved my years here in Indiana. Obviously, with a lot of uncertainty, you don’t know what’s to come, but I’ve built a life here. I love this franchise. I love the people, the fans, so we’ll see what comes.”For now, Lexie Hull will have to wait to find out what the future holds. The WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement is yet to be finalized, leaving free agents like Hull uncertain about their futures.