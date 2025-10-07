  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Adjusting to not being randomly assaulted": Fever fans react to Lexie Hull turning heads in offseason with style and glamor 

"Adjusting to not being randomly assaulted": Fever fans react to Lexie Hull turning heads in offseason with style and glamor 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 07, 2025 05:07 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty

After helping the Indiana Fever reach the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA playoffs, Lexie Hull is enjoying some well-deserved time off. She attended the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, where she showed off her style.

Ad

Hull attended the event with a few friends and shared photos on Instagram stories from Day 1. Fans erupted with reactions, being left in awe of her glamorous outfit.

“Lexie Hull adjusting to not being randomly assaulted,” a Sophie Cunningham fan account wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Love that ! It’s good to change it up once in a while,” @happierplss said.
“Enjoy your down time ❤️ see you in Unrivalled,” @onestringshy said.
“Bringing the smoke!!,” @ThomasS88352039 wrote.
“Looking good, ladies. Hope you are enjoying yourselves,” @rayceroyal said.
“She deserves ALL the vacation and spa days this offseason,” @EmJayOffish wrote.

The Indiana Fever suffered multiple setbacks this season, with long-term injuries to guards, including Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson. Hull took full advantage of the opportunity to step up when her team needed her the most.

Ad

The 2025 season turned out to be the best of her career. Playing in all 44 games, she set career highs across every major category, averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She elevated her performances in the postseason, averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per outing.

Lexie Hull expresses love for franchise and city ahead of free agency

Lexie Hull has spent the first four years of her career with the Indiana Fever, but this upcoming offseason could shape what comes next for her. As a restricted free agent, her future with the Fever is up in the air.

Ad

Hull’s strong performance throughout the 2025 season will likely catch the attention of other teams. Amid the uncertainty, she expressed her admiration for Indiana and the franchise, subtly hinting at her desire to be retained.

"I'm a restricted free agent so I think that changes things a little bit," Hull said.
"I've loved my years here in Indiana. Obviously, with a lot of uncertainty, you don’t know what’s to come, but I’ve built a life here. I love this franchise. I love the people, the fans, so we’ll see what comes.”

For now, Lexie Hull will have to wait to find out what the future holds. The WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement is yet to be finalized, leaving free agents like Hull uncertain about their futures.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications