Aerial Powers drops heartfelt reaction to old picture with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

Former WNBA champion Aerial Powers dropped a heartfelt reaction to her old pictures with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on Saturday. Her reaction came after she signed a seven-day hardship contract with the Indiana Fever amid their injury problems.Powers reacted to an image of her alongside the Fever duo from the 2024 All-Star Skills game, during which they were seated together at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.&quot;🥹🔥🥰,&quot; she reacted to the picture.LIQUID | Aerial Powers @aerial_powers23LINK🥹🔥🥰The former Mystics star also reacted to a snippet from her 2024 All-Star vlog, which was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan.&quot;🤭🤣 full circle moment?&quot; she captioned the tweet.In the video, Powers spoke with Clark and Boston, asking for their thoughts on playing in the All-Star game. The three will share the same team as Powers joins Indiana during their injury crisis. The team is thin in the backcourt with Clark, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald all sidelined.Although Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy were signed to cover the gaps, Sims picked up a groin strain in the Fever’s last game, forcing the team to seek another option. Powers was signed on Saturday and will look to support Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull as the Fever continue to deal with player injuries.After signing with the Valkyries on June 10, Powers was waived two weeks later and has remained a free agent since. The Fever head to Minnesota on Sunday, where Powers will look to prove her value as the team continues its push for a playoff spot.Aerial Powers offers her initial reaction to signing with the Indiana Fever on a hardship contractThe guard joins Indiana to provide support during a crucial stretch as they fight for a playoff spot. The Fever (19-17) sit sixth in the standings with only a one-game lead over the Valkyries in eighth.Powers shared her initial reaction to signing with the Fever on Instagram, captioning it with a short note.&quot;Pinch me!! Soo excited!!! Lets goooooo @indianafever,&quot; Powers wrote.Aerial Powers reacts to joining the Indiana Fever (Source: IG/Powers)Despite just two games for the Valkyries earlier this season, Powers is a valuable addition for the Fever, who need depth in the backcourt. She averaged 8.6 points in 15 games for the Dream last season and could prove to be a smart pickup.